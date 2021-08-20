Deathloop deep dive reveals how multiplayer works

A new Deathloop deep dive gameplay from Arkane Lyon debuts footage and details of the game's multiplayer mode.

Just below, you can check out the pretty extensive deep dive on Deathloop's gameplay from Arkane Lyon developers, including creative director Dinga Bakaba, campaign designer Dana Nightingale, and narrative designer Bennett Smith. Most interestingly, the developers reveal new aspects of Deathloop's multiplayer mode, which sees a second player starring as antagonist Julianna.

When someone opts to play as Julianna in Deathloop, they're firstly given the option to customise her appearance with cosmetic outfits (a selection of which you can see just below), before changing her weapon loadout. Then, you can choose to either enter the game or a random player to take on their protagonist Colt, or a person on your friends list.

Miss today's "Deep Dive Into DEATHLOOP" panel at #QuakeCon? We've got you covered. Read up on DEATHLOOP's Invasion mechanics, how to unlock stylish looks for Colt and Julianna, and the "killer cat and mouse" elements of the game's PvP.https://t.co/ZTlr4VghFB pic.twitter.com/bpFbD7HWW6August 19, 2021 See more

Here's where things get a little interesting. Colt and Julianna share the exact same powers, except for Reprise, which allows Colt to return from the dead. Julianna doesn't have this power, so, as Bakaba explains in the deep dive, those playing as Julianna will need to be a little more careful because they don't have that extra life to fall back on.

It's also worth bearing in mind that Julianna acts as a treasure trove of loot to those players who can take her down. Should the player taking on the role of protagonist Colt manage to slay the player in the shoes of Julianna, they'll net themselves powerful weapons, abilities, ability upgrades, and even Resideum, a resource that lets Colt keep weapons and abilities across different time loops.

There's now little under a month until Deathloop finally launches on September 14 exclusively for the PS5, and we needn't worry about any further delays to Arkane's game, as it went gold earlier this month. You can read our full Deathloop preview from earlier this year when we saw brand new gameplay footage of Colt in action around Blackreef.

Check out our Deathloop pre-order guide for info on where to pick up Arkane's new game at the cheapest price point possible.