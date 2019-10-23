Popular

Deadly Premonition and No More Heroes directors join forces to make a horror game

By

Swery, Suda51, and maybe even the creator of Silent Hill are on board

(Image credit: Access Games)

The directors of Deadly Premonition and No More Heroes are teaming up to make a new horror game, and they may have even recruited the creator of Silent Hill to join their team - while they were in the middle of announcing their project. Goichi "Suda51" Suda and Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro announced their joint work on a new project called Hotel Barcelona in a live Japanese broadcast yesterday.

That part about being published by Devolver Digital is a little premature - apparently they're just in the "having talks" stage - though the publisher sounds open to the idea. Plus, both directors are already busy with a number of other projects; Swery is deep in development on his crowdfunded adventure The Good Life and Deadly Premonition 2, while Suda51 has confirmed that No More Heroes 3 is on its way to Nintendo Switch.

Suda and Suehiro say they're planning to approach this game as more of an indie project, rather than a triple-A production. Citing Siren as inspiration should give their new project some instant cred with interactive horror fans: the first Siren hit PS2 in 2003 in the back end of the post-Resident-Evil wave of survival horror games. Though it never achieved the fame of genre standouts like RE and Silent Hill, its unique "Sight Jack" mechanic that let characters see through the eyes of their enemies infused it with a special kind of terror.

This is just the beginning, so we'll probably be waiting a while to see anything more substantial about Hotel Barcelona (locking down that publishing deal would help). But assuming Silent Hill and Siren creator Keiichiro Toyama does end up joining the project, that would make it pretty tough to ignore for fans of Japanese horror and horror gaming in general. 

Find more frights (it's that time of year) in our list of the best horror games and best horror movies, or see what's new in games and entertainment with our latest Release Radar video.

Connor Sheridan

Connor has been doing news and feature things for GamesRadar+ since 2012, which is suddenly a long time ago. How on earth did that happen?