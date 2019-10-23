Deadly Premonition and No More Heroes directors join forces to make a horror game

The directors of Deadly Premonition and No More Heroes are teaming up to make a new horror game, and they may have even recruited the creator of Silent Hill to join their team - while they were in the middle of announcing their project. Goichi "Suda51" Suda and Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro announced their joint work on a new project called Hotel Barcelona in a live Japanese broadcast yesterday.

Suda and Swery texted Keiichiro Toyama (creator of Silent Hill and Siren) live on stream to ask him to get involved with their indie horror project..and he said yes pic.twitter.com/5dj8251a8mOctober 23, 2019

That part about being published by Devolver Digital is a little premature - apparently they're just in the "having talks" stage - though the publisher sounds open to the idea. Plus, both directors are already busy with a number of other projects; Swery is deep in development on his crowdfunded adventure The Good Life and Deadly Premonition 2 , while Suda51 has confirmed that No More Heroes 3 is on its way to Nintendo Switch.

Gonna need @SUDA_51 and @Swery65 to pitch us this mysterious game we’re supposedly publishing. Name a time and place, gentlemen. https://t.co/duvQWVj1COOctober 23, 2019

Suda and Suehiro say they're planning to approach this game as more of an indie project, rather than a triple-A production. Citing Siren as inspiration should give their new project some instant cred with interactive horror fans: the first Siren hit PS2 in 2003 in the back end of the post-Resident-Evil wave of survival horror games. Though it never achieved the fame of genre standouts like RE and Silent Hill, its unique "Sight Jack" mechanic that let characters see through the eyes of their enemies infused it with a special kind of terror.

This is just the beginning, so we'll probably be waiting a while to see anything more substantial about Hotel Barcelona (locking down that publishing deal would help). But assuming Silent Hill and Siren creator Keiichiro Toyama does end up joining the project, that would make it pretty tough to ignore for fans of Japanese horror and horror gaming in general.