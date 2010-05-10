De Niro joins cast of The Killer Elite

Action thriller The Killer Elite has added a raft of names to its cast list this weekend, with Robert De Niro, Dominic Purcell and Yvonne Strahovski all signing on.

Moviehole report the casting news, adding that Aden Young, Ben Mendelsogn, Lachy Hulme and Firass Dirani have all also joined Jason Statham and Clive Owen on the flick.

Based on the bestselling novel The Feathermen by Ranulph Fiennes, the story is based on real events, and follows “a group of former British special forces members who are being hunted by assassins”.

Jason Statham will play a retired Navy Seal who attempts to save his close friend from a sticky end. No word yet who De Niro or Clive Owen will be playing.

Director Gary McKendry makes his feature debut with The Killer Elite , having impressed with his Oscar nominated short Everything In This Country Must back in 2004.

Shooting is currently taking place in Melbourne, with no release date yet announced. More when we get it.

Statham and Owen together? Is this a manly match made in movie heaven?