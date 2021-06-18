Upcoming September 2021 DC Comics revealed: Fear State grips the Batman books

The northern hemisphere is sweltering in the grip of summer, but DC is already looking ahead to autumn with the release of the publisher's September 2021 solicitations, which are loaded up with a fresh harvest of new titles and stories.

DC is diving into a pair of seaworthy stories in September starting with Aquaman: The Becoming #1, in which Jackson Hyde graduates from being Aqualad to taking on the mantle of Aquaman - though the details of how this might come to pass and how it could affect the classic Aquaman Arthur Curry haven't been revealed.

At the same time, the publisher is also prepping a new limited series for Aquaman villain Black Manta, one of the sea king's oldest and most vicious foes who was once even responsible for killing Aquaman's son. Black Manta is also the father of Jackson Hyde - so there's a great chance the two stories will have some overlap, if not a direct connection.

Meanwhile, DC's popular Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will go on a honeymoon-style rampage in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour which embraces the R-rated tone of the HBO Max Harley Quinn show for a comic book follow up focusing on the clown princess of crime's volatile romance with Ivy.

And speaking of villains, heading back into the DC Universe proper, Slade Wilson has a new title in the works for September in Deathstroke Inc., in which the deadly assassin will take on a slew of DC heroes for his latest adventure.

Along with these new beginnings, DC is also marking the end of at least one ongoing title in September, with Batman/Superman #22 closing off the most recent volume of the so-called 'World's Finest' duo's team-up title.

Even with all that, we're only scratching the surface of DC's September 2021 solicitations.

Upcoming September 2021 DC comic books Spotlight

I AM BATMAN #1

Story by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by OLIVIER COIPEL

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Variants by GREG CAPULLO and FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 Variant by KAEL NGU

Team card stock variant by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$4.99 US

ON SALE 9/14/21



In the throes of Future State, the streets of Gotham City cry for justice and Jace Fox answers the call! With a new and improved Bat-Suit, Jace hits the streets to inspire and protect…as he follows the trail of the voice of misinformation and violence—the anarchistic Anti-Oracle! Can the new Dark Knight counterbalance their plan to inspire armed rebellion in the citizens of Gotham?! Can one man inspire a city?

BATMAN #112

Story by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup story by BRANDON THOMAS

Backup pencils and inks by MAX DUNBAR

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 Variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

1:50 Variant cover by KAEL NGU

$5.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/7/21



A story over a year in the making and set into motion with Infinite Frontier #0, Fear State begins! Batman played into the hands of the Scarecrow, who has unleashed a coordinated attack on Gotham City through his manipulation of Simon Saint and Peacekeeper-01! But there are other forces at work with the emergence of an Anti-Oracle spreading fake news across all channels and inciting terror and violence on the streets of Gotham!

Backup: Clownhunter has turned down help from Batman, Leslie Thompkins, the Red Hood, and everyone else who has offered it to him, thinking that he can handle being a vigilante on the streets of Gotham City by himself. But when he takes a shot at fighting the Scarecrow one-on-one, he'll learn very quickly how much in this city he's not ready for yet.

NEW HERO - PEACEKEEPER X!

BATMAN #113

Story by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup story by BRANDON THOMAS

Backup pencils by MAX DUNBAR

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

$5.99 US (Card Stock)

1:25 Variant by BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21



Ghost-Maker reveals a dark revelation about his past connection to Jonathan Crane while Batman puts together the pieces of Scarecrow's master plan. Using the Unsanity Collective's technology, the villain plans to detonate a "Fear Bomb" in Gotham City!

Backup: Clownhunter has been dosed by the Scarecrow with a deadly fear toxin and is now traveling through his greatest nightmare of Gotham City. Will the Clownhunter center himself and strike back at Scarecrow? Or will he succumb to all his worst fears?!

BATMAN SECRET FILES: MIRACLE MOLLY

Story by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by DANI

Cover by LITTLE THUNDER

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Variant cover by JUSTINE FRANY

$5.99 US (Card Stock)

1:25 Variant by LITTLE THUNDER

$5.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21



Since Miracle Molly's explosive first appearance in the pages of Batman, people have been clamoring to know more about the colorful transhumanist vigilante! Now the wait is over—the history of Gotham's latest breakout star is revealed! It's a story so secret even Miracle Molly doesn't remember it! Discover what led a regular Gothamite to reject their past, name, and humanity to embrace the promise of a blank slate—the promise of the Unsanity Collective!

Batman series writer James Tynion IV teams up with rising superstar artist Dani to bring you all the way back to the beginning of Miracle Molly in this exciting and integral Fear State special.

CATWOMAN #35

Story by RAM V

Art by NINA VAKUEVA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

1:25 Variant cover by KAEL NGU

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/2

The Strays disable the Magistrate's communication around Alleytown and replace it with their own ramshackle network. Harley Quinn believes Ivy is the key to helping the city, so she and the Gardener start heading to Alleytown to track down Catwoman and retrieve Ivy.

NIGHTWING #84

Story by TOM TAYLOR

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

1:25 Variant cover by KAEL NGU

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21

When the Bat-Family receives misleading information and incorrect directions from Oracle, ones Babs didn't send herself, they realize Oracle's system has been hacked! But who is powerful enough to break into Oracle's own super-secure network? And what personal information is now at risk? Not only that, this mysterious Anti-Oracle is taking advantage of Gotham City's state of fear and has bombarded the city with falsities, spreading even more fear. With the Bat-Team's comms unreliable, Nightwing heads to Gotham to find the source of Anti-Oracle's transmissions.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1043

Story by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by DAN MORA

Backup story by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by DARICK ROBERTSON

Cover by DAN MORA

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

$5.99 US (Card Stock)

1:25 Variant by KAEL NGU

$5.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



Fear State grips Gotham City! When Mayor Nakano's city hall office finds itself under siege, the only hero who can help the embattled local official is the man Nakano pledged to rid from Gotham: Batman. The top vigilante in the city must protect the man who's fought so hard to put an end to masked heroes in an action-packed car chase that culminates in a shocking ending that'll give readers nightmares.



Backup: Wait, how did Red Hood end up in Deb Donovan's apartment? And what the hell gives him the right to eat all her frosted cereal? As Gotham's troubled son and the city's toughest reporter set out to uncover the mystery of the missing A-Day corpses, they run into more answers than they bargained for culminating in a deadly shoot out that renders Red Hood down for the count! Can Deb Donovan make it out alive to tell the tale of her harrowing adventure? And what will Red Hood's capture mean for the Bat-Family? It all leads to next month's terrifying new chapter in Gotham history: TASK FORCE Z!

HARLEY QUINN #7

Story by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Pencils and inks by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 Variant cover by KAEL NGU

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



Heya, folks, Harley Quinn here! In case you all haven't noticed…things have been a little wild lately. Hugo Strange, out-of-control orderlies, kidnapped clowns, and a new villain named Keepsake…it's a lot for any one former villain turned antihero turned real hero with impeccable fashion sense to handle. I'm talkin' about ME if that wasn't clear. With all the Fear State happening in Gotham, I thought it would be a good time to go on a little camping trip. But, turns out, Gotham is gonna be Gotham…Keepsake's forming a new army, Hugo's playin' dress-up, and the city is literally tearing itself apart. This looks like a job for Harley Quinn, Kevin, and...the Gardener? Oh yeah, Bella's in this one, too! I just love her little plant dogs!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #7

Story by JACKSON LANZING, COLLIN KELLY, and others

Pencils and inks by MAX DUNBAR and others

Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | PRESTIGE FORMAT

Variant covers by

HICHAM HABCHI and CHRIS BURNHAM

$7.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



The legend of Batman only begins with Bruce Wayne! For centuries to come different people will take up the mantle of Batman and defend the times they're living in from all forms of villainy. See four of the finest Bats the future may offer!

• In Neo-Gotham, Bruce Wayne lies murdered in the Batcave. Terry McGinnis—Bruce Wayne's final protégé—will travel into the dark heart of Neo-Gotham to find who killed the greatest hero the city ever knew.

• In Future State, Cassandra Cain just wants a moment to enjoy a hot meal but the Magistrate's pursuit of her is relentless!

• In a blasted future, the Dark Knight stands alone against a murderous gang threatening his ruined city…and their mysterious leader will be a shocker!

• In the 853rd century, Batman One Million is a warden that must contain the galaxy's criminals, but today there's a breakout on Pluto.

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #1

Story by BILL WILLINGHAM

Pencils by BRIAN LEVEL

Inks by JAY LEISTEN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 6 | 17+



Variants by BRIAN LEVEL

and JAY LEISTEN

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21



With the blood dry at Gotham's fourth gruesome murder scene in as many weeks, Batman is stumped. The same hallmarks haunt each investigation: brute-force entries, bodies ripped to shreds and stamped with enormous bite marks, and clumps of fur—wolf fur—scattered in the wreckage. The streets buzz with rumors of the "Werewolf of Gotham." Determined to crack this case, Batman finds no leads and a mysterious, hairy, chain-smoking figure dogging his every move. The Dark Knight's dangerously close to losing his cool when a series of bombings levels the city's libraries in the days leading up to the 32nd annual Gotham Literary Festival.

As Batman narrows in on the Bookworm and his literary henchmen, he discovers that an invaluable book from another world is at the center of the violence. Stranger still, the wolf is in on it. But what kind of monster is built from such brains and brawn—and is he an enemy or an ally?

Worlds collide as a Gotham mystery kick-starts a return to the world of Fables!

BATMAN: THE WORLD SPECIAL EDITION

Story by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Artwork by LEE BERMEJO

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

$.25 Net US | 32 PAGES

(sold in bundles of 25 for $6.25)

ON SALE 9/14/21



The Dark Knight's war on crime goes worldwide in the new hardcover anthology, Batman: The World. This special edition features an incredible tale by the superstar team of Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo plus looks at some of the stories by international creative teams from across the globe: France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, China, Korea, and Japan. Justice knows no borders.

BATMAN—KNIGHTWATCH/BAT-TECH SPECIAL EDITION

Story by J. TORRES

Art by ERICH OWEN

Cover by MARCELO DICHIARA

US $.25 Net | 32 PAGES

(sold in bundles of 25 for $6.25)

ON SALE 9/14/21



After a massive break-out at Arkham Asylum, Batman and his team are on a mission to bring all the escapees back to Arkham. First on the list is Clayface! Using social media, Batgirl taps into an informal network to track Clayface throughout the city. This inspires Penny-One to create a more organized network of informants and spies called Knightwatch!

BATMAN/FORTNITE: ZERO POINT SPECIAL EDITION

Story consulting and concept by DONALD MUSTARD

Pencils by REILLY BROWN

Inks by NELSON DeCASTRO

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$.25 Net US | 32 PAGES

(sold in bundles of 25 for $6.25)

1:100 Variant Black and White cover

1:500 Monofoil Cover

ON SALE 9/14/21



A crack splits the sky above Gotham City and pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from. Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! The World's Greatest Detective must make sense of this strange new world and uncover the shocking truth about the Island and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point. Every fan of Batman, Fortnite, stunning art, and edge-of-your-seat excitement won't want to miss the Caped Crusader facing off against Fortnite champions on the Island in a desperate attempt to save not only himself, but other familiar faces from the DC Universe...and perhaps the Multiverse itself!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #1

Story by Joshua Williamson

Pencils and inks by Howard Porter

Cover by Howard Porter

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant covers by Francesco Mattina and Adam Hughes

1:25 Variant cover by Dima Ivano

Team variant cover by Gerardo Zaffino

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



After suffering too many losses, Slade Wilson decides it's time for a change. When he's enlisted to work with an ages-old secret organization called T.R.U.S.T. who want to take down the heavy-hitter villains, he's all in. They'll supply him with an all-new team and resources for his new mission into the depths of the weirdest parts of the DCU, including a new partner…Black Canary!

Wait what?! Enjoy explosions, kick-ass action, and new outrageous adventures as DC's meanest S.O.B. gets tangled up in a major mystery building in the shadows of the DCU.

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #1

Story by BRANDON THOMAS

Pencils by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Inks by WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 6

Variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

1:25 Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21



Jackson Hyde finally has it all. Mentors who support him, a community that loves him, an honest relationship with his mother, a cute new guy in Amnesty Bay who's caught his eye, and access to Aquaman's private training facility in Atlantis. Well, he had it all—until that training facility and half of the Atlantean palace got blown to kingdom come with Jackson in them. Now Jackson stands accused of wrecking the life he worked so hard to build. Aqualad's going to need all of his skills, wit, and cunning just to prove his own innocence, let alone graduate from sidekick to Aquaman!

BLACK MANTA #1

Story by Chuck Brown

Pencils and inks by Valentine De Landro

Cover by Valentine De Landro

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6

Variant cover by Sanford Greene

1:25 Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/7/21



Following his appearance in the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, the scourge of the seas now gets his own series. Black Manta is chasing a rare metal with incredible powers, and he's not the only one who wants to get his hands on it, friend and foe alike! Torrid is a former ally who has escaped hell (literally!) to answer the call of the metal, but can Manta trust her? Hopefully so because he might need her help to fend off Devil Ray, a new competitor for the role of the biggest villain underwater.

Both Aquaman: The Becoming #1 and Black Manta #1 feature a connecting variant cover by superstar artist Francis Manapul!

INTRODUCING NEW HERO TORRID AND VILLAIN DEVIL RAY!

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES—THE EAT. BANG. KILL TOUR #1

Story by Tee Franklin

Pencils and inks by Max Sarin

Cover by Max Sarin

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | 17+

Variant cover by Michael Cho

1:25 Variant cover by Davi

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



Harley and Ivy on the road trip of the century!

Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD! But as fun as all that sounds, Ivy still worries over leaving Kite Man at the altar…Luckily, Harley's got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding-day blues!

SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK #1

Story by Tim Seeley

Pencils and inks by Scott Kolins

Cover by Trevor Hairsine

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 6

Variant by RicCardo Federici

1:25 Variant by Scott Kolins

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21



On leave from the Suicide Squad, King Shark and unfortunate tagalong the Defacer get swept into a mystical tournament for totemic animal spirits at the behest of King Shark's father, the god of sharks! Now King Shark must battle brutal warriors like Queen Tiger, King Roach, Prince Nematode, Princess Peregrine, and the terrifying Man King to finally attain his destiny and make his dour dad proud!

ARE YOU AFRAID OF DARKSEID? #1

Story by ELLIOTT KALAN, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, JEREMY HAUN, KENNY PORTER, CALVIN KASULKE, TERRY BLAS, ED BRISSON, and more

Pencils and Inks by MAX DUNBAR, MIKE NORTON, JESÚS HERVÁS, CHRIS MITTEN, GARRY BROWN, and more

Cover by DAN HIPP

Variant cover by TK

$9.99 US | 80 PAGESs | ONE-SHOT | PRESTIGE FORMAT

ON SALE 10/5/21



Gather 'round the fire, fellow campers, because it's time for that most terrifying of traditions—campfire stories so scary you'll never sleep without a night-light again! The Teen Titans guide those brave enough through tales of Batman and the hidden killer, Superman and Lois Lane and the killer in their back seat, Harley Quinn and Darkseid versus a furious Bloody Mary, and four more stories so hair-raising you'll call your momma to come pick you up. So toast your marshmallows, pull up a s'more, and answer the only question that matters this Halloween: Are you afraid of Darkseid?

TITANS UNITED #1

Story by Cavan Scott

Pencils by Jose Luis

Inks by Jonas Trindade

Cover by Jamal Campbell

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 7

Variant cover by Kael Ngu

1:25 Variant cover by Junggeun Yoon

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



The Titans face their greatest challenge—their own powers! Nightwing, Donna Troy, Superboy, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Red Hood kick off a thrilling new case that will lead one of their own to question not only their place on the team, but their very existence.

THE JOKER VOL. 1

Story by James Tynion IV

Art by Guillem March

Cover by Guillem March

$24.99 US | 144 PAGES

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77951-201-7

ON SALE 11/2/21



Following the events of Infinite Frontier #0 and The Joker War, The Joker gets targeted as the most wanted man in the world! But the Clown Prince of Crime is several steps ahead of law enforcement—and he's on the run overseas. James Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the manhunt of his life and the last piece of a storied career…but what mysterious and deadly forces are also in pursuit of The Joker?

THE JOKER VOL. 1 collects THE JOKER #1-6

FAR SECTOR

Story by N.K. Jemisin

Art by Jamal Campbell

Cover by Jamal Campbell

$29.99 US | 336 PAGES | 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77951-205-5

ON SALE 10/19/21



Acclaimed, award-winning author N.K. Jemisin (The Fifth Season, The City We Became) makes her comic book debut with bestselling artist Jamal Campbell (Naomi) as they thrust you into a stunning sci-fi murder mystery on the other side of the universe!

For the past six months, newly chosen Green Lantern Sojourner "Jo" Mullein has been protecting the City Enduring, a massive metropolis of 20 billion people. The city has maintained peace for over 500 years by stripping its citizens of their ability to feel. As a result, violent crime is virtually unheard of, and murder is nonexistent. But that's all about to change in this new graphic novel that puts a unique spin on the legacy of the Green Lanterns!

Far Sector collects Far Sector #1-12.

THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE

Story by John Ridley

Art by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$29.99 US | 256 PAGES | 17+



8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77951-197-3

ON SALE 11/9/21



The long-awaited miniseries written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Let It Fall) and beautifully illustrated by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi is now available in one volume!

The Other History of the DC Universe takes a look at the mythology of the DC Universe as seen through the prism of several generations' worth of DC Super Heroes who come from historically disenfranchised groups.

Extensively researched and masterfully executed, The Other History of the DC Universe promises to be an experience unlike any other. You may think you know the history of the DC Universe...but the truth is far more complex. The Other History of the DC Universe isn't about saving the world—it's about having the strength to simply be who you are.

Collects The Other History of the DC Universe #1-5.

MILESTONE COMPENDIUM ONE

Stories by Dwayne MCDuffie, Ivan Velez Jr.,

John Rozum, Robert L. Washington III,

Brian MCDonald, and Erica Helene

Art by Denys Cowan, M.D. Bright,

John Paul Leon, J.J. Birch, and others

Cover by Denys Cowan

$59.99 US | 1,320 PAGES

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

SOFTCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77951-310-6

ON SALE 10/26/21



The iconic Milestone line returns with the debut arcs of your favorite comics from the 1990s! This brilliant compendium edition features tales from Dwayne McDuffie, Ivan Velez Jr., John Rozum, and Robert L. Washington III, with stunning art from Denys Cowan, M.D. Bright, and more!

Milestone Compendium One collects Blood Syndicate #1-12, Hardware #1-12, Icon #1-10, Static #1-8, Xombi #0-11, and Shadow Cabinet #0—including arcs never before collected!

Upcoming September 2021 DC Comic Books

ACTION COMICS #1035

Writers: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON and SEAN LEWIS

Artists: DANIEL SAMPERE and SAMI BASRI

Cover: DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant Cover: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$4.99 | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



Superman keeps the abandoned Warworld weapon out of the hands of anyone who might misuse it. But now the Justice League questions his judgment. It's time for Clark Kent to put up or shut up. In "Tales of Metropolis," the Guardian comes to the city. Is this another step toward Future State?

BATMAN '89 #2

Writers: SAM HAMM

Artist: JOE QUINONES

Cover: JOE QUINONES

Variant Cover: MITCH GERADS

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



A showdown in Burnside leaves both Batman and the Gotham borough reeling. As the community rallies together behind Harvey Dent, can Bruce find a way forward for both Batman and the city?.

BATMAN: REPTILIAN #4

Writer: GARTH ENNIS

Artist: LIAM SHARP

Cover: LIAM SHARP

Variant Covers: CULLY HAMNER and DECLAN SHALVEY

$4.99 US (Card Stock) | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

17+

ON SALE 9/28/21



The monster—revealed!

Trailing behind the mysterious reptilian menace savaging Gotham, Batman hits the streets hard searching for answers but finds only more questions. The Dark Knight takes his search beneath the streets and into the sewers to seek out Killer Croc. But when he finds the reptilian rogue, he quickly realizes that this may be the strangest case of his career.

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON TWO #4

Writers: ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Artist: TY TEMPLETON

Cover: ROB GUILLORY

Variant Cover: JORDAN GIBSON

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 4 of 7 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/7/21



After a body washes ashore at the Gotham docks, Batman hunts for a mysterious mercenary known simply as the Muscle. But can the Dark Knight protect the assassin's next target: Detective Renee Montoya?

BATMAN: THE DETECTIVE #5

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artists: ANDY KUBERT and SANDRA HOPE

Cover: ANDY KUBERT

Variant Cover: ANDY KUBERT

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



Equilibrium unmasked!

Falling further behind the villainous Equilibrium, Batman enlists the help of the European Alliance of the Bat in hopes of turning the case around! With Squire in tow, the Dark Knight attempts to thwart a mass execution in Belgium in brutal, epic fashion!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #22

Writer: GENE LUEN YANG

Artist: PAUL PELLETIER

Cover: IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant Cover: GARY FRANK

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



SERIES FINALE!

Mr. Mxyzptlk resurrecting Calendar Man from his death during A-Day is causing some reality-rattling consequences. If Superman and Batman are going to prevent a fifth-dimensional god-being from compartmentalizing all of existence, they're going to need to turn to some unlikely allies.

BLUE & GOLD #3

Writer: DAN JURGENS

Artist: RYAN SOOK

Cover: RYAN SOOK

$ 3.99 | 32 PGS | 3 of 8

ON SALE 9/21/21



The million-dollar debut of Buggles!

Booster Gold and Blue Beetle go...broke?! Ted Kord's secret is out: the heir to the Kord Industries fortune has been cut off and cut out of his family's company! Now the duo needs all the help they can get to fight off the Omnizon's attack and set up their new business. Who can possibly save the guys from themselves? Meet the newest member of Blue & Gold...BUGGLES!

CHALLENGE OF THE SUPER SONS #6

Writer: PETER J. TOMASI

Artist: EVAN STANLEY

Cover: SIMONE DI MEO

Variant Cover: NICK BRADSHAW

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 7 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



The Super Sons were trapped in the past by Felix Faust and Vandal Savage so they could unlock the secrets of the future. A young sorceress named Rora has teamed up with Superboy and Robin to get them back to their own time—if they can overcome their über-magical captors!

CHECKMATE #4

Writer: BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Artist: ALEX MALEEV

Cover: ALEX MALEEV

Variant Cover: MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



Leviathan has arrived. They have followers and agents all over the globe. What is the secret behind Leviathan's power? The all-new…Checkmate! A collection of the most dangerous spymasters must team up to take back the world. Who is the secret hero behind Checkmate?! Guest-starring Superman!

CRUSH & LOBO #4

Writer: MARIKO TAMAKI

Artist: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover: AMY REEDER

Variant Cover: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 4 of 8 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/7/21



The continued cosmic adventures of teen titans breakout star CRUSH!

Lobo's out of prison and already back to wreaking havoc across the cosmos, and Crush gets stuck behind bars singing the jailbird blues in his place. She needs a plan to prove she's not her dad, and fast…but it's gonna take a prison fight of galactic proportions to pull it off!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: THE CONJURING: THE LOVER #4

Writers: DAVID LESLIE JOHNSON-McGOLDRICK,

REX OGLE and RAY FAWKES

Artists: ARRY BROWN and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover: BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant Cover: RYAN BROWN

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 4 of 5 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

17+

ON SALE 9/7/21



Kicked out of college after nearly murdering a classmate, Jessica finds herself back home. Is something taking control of her actions and forcing her to behave violently, or is the secret she's been keeping driving her mad? Plus, a terrifying tale of the haunted music box!

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #4

Writers: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER

Artist: GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

Cover: SIMONE DI MEO

Variant Cover: ROSE BESCH

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | B&W | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



Peacekeeper Red vs. the Next Batman—to the death!

Captured and surrounded by psychopaths, Red Hood and the Next Batman must battle each other…to the death! It's a throwdown for the ages! And they're only too happy to do it! Plus, the origins of the newest Bat-villain, Warmonger, are revealed!

GREEN LANTERN #6

Writer: GEOFFREY THORNE

Artists: TOM RANEY and MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover: BERNARD CHANG

Variant Cover: BRYAN HITCH

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | $5.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/7/21



Far Sector's Jo Mullein goes head-to-head with one-time Green Lantern Sinestro, now the leader of the Sinestro Corps that harnesses the yellow light of fear. But as Jo deals with Sinestro, Simon Baz finds out his former partner, Jessica Cruz, just joined the Yellow Lanterns as the Corps' newest member. Then, in deep space, Kilowog, who's been cut from the Corps, fights for his life in the Dark Sectors. But without a working ring, he may not stand much of a chance of survival.

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #2

Writer: BRANDON THOMAS

Artists: DENYS COWAN and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Cover: MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover: TK

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



With Dakota convinced that Curtis Metcalf is to blame for the Big Bang riot and the police hot on his trail, Curtis decides to change the game in a way that Edwin Alva won't see coming. He just needs to find a way to leave the country without getting caught.

ICON & ROCKET: SEASON ONE #3

Writers: REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Artists: DOUG BRAITHWAITE and ANDREW CURRIE

Cover: TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover: DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



Everyone on Earth—and beyond—wants them dead!

Icon thought he was the only extraterrestrial left on Earth…but unfortunately for him, and for Rocket, he was very, very wrong! A terrifying enemy he believed long dead is hot on their trail…and to make matters worse, his foe now works for the CIA!

INFINITE FRONTIER #6

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: XERMANICO

Cover: MITCH GERADS

Variant Covers: BRYAN HITCH

$4.99 | 40 PGS | 6 of 6 | $5.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/7/21



One story ends and the next phase of the DC Multiverse begins. We have one name for you: DARKSEID.

Our heroes knew that someone had been pulling the strings this entire time, but are they prepared for it to be the biggest bad of all? As President Superman, Alan Scott, Roy Harper, and the rest converge for a showdown, the secret of Omega Planet is revealed. Plus, Barry Allen is put on a path he may never get off!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #68

Writers: BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and RAM V

Artists: SIYA OUM and SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover: DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover: ALEXANDER LOZANO

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | $5.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21



THE TOUR! The Justice League has some new members. And those members get a tour of the Hall of Justice from the legends who helped build it while they learn about the people who have dedicated their entire lives to its higher calling.

Merlin and his army of the aquatic dead have taken over Atlantis! Can Zatanna handle him and the horror she is hiding within?

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #3

Writers : J.M. DeMATTEIS and JAMES TUCKER

Artist: ETHEN BEAVERS

Cover: DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 7

ON SALE 9/7/21



As the worlds continue to bleed in and out of each other, the Justice League looks to the cosmos to learn how to stop the chaos that's been wrought. Meanwhile, Superman's journey through the Multiverse brings him face to face with another Man of Steel, but is this one friend or foe?

JUSTICE LEAGUE: LAST RIDE #5

Writer: CHIP ZDARSKY

Artist: MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover: DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant Cover: DIKE RUAN

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 5 of 7 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



APOKOLIPS—NOT AS SAFE A PLACE TO HIDE A WAR CRIMINAL AS YOU'D THINK!

The Justice League has been tasked with bringing the master of war crimes, your one and only Lobo, to trial in order to account for a life of treachery. But while the League thought Apokolips would be the safest place to store a wanted murderer, there are others out on the hunt for Lobo…

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #5

Writer: BRANDON THOMAS

Artist: GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

Cover: GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

Variant Covers: RILEY ROSSMO and JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21



The Calendar Man's new obsession lies with the Martian calendar. He's committing horrific new crimes to appease a Martian death god and take on its power. For Batman to solve these crimes and bring down Calendar Man, he'll need to call in the Martian Manhunter for help.

LOONEY TUNES #262

Writer: DEREK FRIDOLFS

Artists: WALTER CARZON and HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover: DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 PGS

ON SALE 9/21/21



With print publications on the way out and information going online, newspaper reporter Cluck Trent is out of a job. But at least he has his heroic identity of Stupor Duck to fall back on. Or does he? "Up there in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! Uh…what is that? Who cares?"

MAD MAGAZINE #22

Writers & Artists: THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover: JASON EDMISTON

$5.99 US | 56 PAGES | FC | DC

ON SALE 10/5/21



We sold our souls to dig deep into the far corners of the purgatory pit of the MAD archives to summon up the most devilishly good dissertations for MAD #22. Sacrifice your funny bone with classic parodies like "The Ecchorcist," "The Omenous," and "The Calamityville Horror." Sergio Aragonés takes "A MAD Look at "Nightmare on Elm Street." And say "close sesame" on a freaky new Fold-In by writer/artist Johnny Sampson.

MISTER MIRACLE: THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #5

Writer: BRANDON EASTON

Artist: FICO OSSIO

Cover: YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Cover: VALENTINE DE LANDRO

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



As N'Vir and the Core seek to conquer New Genesis, Shilo and Oberon cross the galaxy to stop N'Vir's plans. Outnumbered and outgunned, Shilo meets another unexpected ally who can fill in the final pieces of the puzzle of what it means to be Mister Miracle. But a tragic secret from the far future could be an obstacle that not even the New Gods can overcome.

PENNYWORTH #2

Writer: SCOTT BRYAN WILSON

Artist: JUAN GEDEON

Cover: JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 7

ON SALE 9/14/21



More MI6 adventures for the star of TV's Pennyworth!

While investigating the possibility of nuclear weapons in a Soviet military base near the arctic circle on behalf of MI6, Alfred and Shirley find the real danger is something they never expected: a human science experiment gone terrifyingly wrong! Meanwhile, in the present, Alfred tries to figure out just who of his many enemies has it out for him this time…

ROBIN #6

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover: GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant Cover: FRANCIS MANAPUL

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



Ding ding ding! Let the tournament begin! The most ruthless fighters in the DCU compete for the ultimate prize: eternal life. To win his first round, Damian Wayne faces two times the danger and two times the trouble: it's Ravager and Flatline versus Robin!

RORSCHACH #12

Writer: TOM KING

Artist: JORGE FORNÉS

Cover: JORGE FORNÉS

Variant Cover: BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

BLACK LABEL | 17+

ON SALE 9/14/21



The end to the mystery is here!

It's been a long road to get here, and there have been a lot of dead bodies along the way, but the detective is very near closing the case. All the disparate threads lead back to the crime itself, to the assassination attempt that claimed the lives of the would-be assassins. Find out how it all went wrong for the comic book artist who put on a mask and declared himself Rorschach.

RWBY/JUSTICE LEAGUE #6

Writer: MARGUERITE BENNETT

Artists: EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and

WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover: MIRKA ANDOLFO

Variant Cover: SIMONE DI MEO

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 7 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



Team RWBY's assault on the creature begins! As they enact their plan, the group quickly learns they underestimated the monster's resources and power as he wages a war with all of Remnant! Can the girls defeat Team JNPR and break them out of their trance, or will they fall under the spell of the beast below?

SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN #7

Writer: SANYA ANWAR

Artist: SANYA ANWAR

Cover: NICOLA SCOTT and ANNETTE KWOK

Variant Cover: TULA LOTAY

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/7/21



FINAL ISSUE!

Drawn into investigating the apparent kidnapping of a famous socialite and her infant son, Wonder Woman dives deeper into Natalia Close's twisted past and she begins to question what's really going on. Can the Amazon hero convince the troubled Natalia to choose her real life over her villainous new persona…or was that life just a mask all along?

SHAZAM! #3

Writer: TIM SHERIDAN

Artist: CLAYTON HENRY

Cover: CLAYTON HENRY

Variant Cover: FICO OSSIO

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 4 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21



Neron returns to test Billy Batson's resolve!

Now confronted with the truth about fellow Titans Academy student Dane's lineage, Billy Batson must decide whether he can trust the person who brought him to hell as they searched for the missing Rock of Eternity. But as the duo grows closer to the Rock and the power of Shazam, a new threat that Billy knows all too well emerges—Neron, the demonic lord of the underworld.

STATIC: SEASON ONE #4

Writer: VITA AYALA

Artists: CHRISCROSS and NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Cover: KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant Cover: NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21



The Dakota crackdown comes for Static's friends!

As the government cracks down on the super-powered teenage Bang Babies, Dakota's schools are getting emptier and emptier…and with someone he loves in the sights of the roundup, Static must put his own life and family at risk to protect them!!

STRANGE ADVENTURES #12

Writer: TOM KING

Artists: MITCH GERADS and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

Cover: MITCH GERADS

Variant Cover: EVAN "DOC" SHANER

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

BLACK LABEL | 17+

ON SALE 9/28/21



Mister Terrific hasn't just dug into the past, he's jackhammered it to pieces, exposing Adam Strange's deepest, darkest secrets. If Adam did commit war crimes, he needs to be punished, but how do you pull a hero off the field of battle when he's staving off an alien invasion that supposedly only he can stop? Is the truth worth it? And what if Terrific is wrong? The only one who may know for sure: Alanna Strange. Find out in this final issue of one of the year's most exciting comic book miniseries!

SUICIDE SQUAD #7

Writer: ROBBIE THOMPSON

Artists: EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA

Cover: EDUARDO PANSICA

Variant Cover: KEVIN MAGUIRE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/7/21



Amanda Waller pulls in her newest recruit to Task Force X: the unstoppable and outstanding Ambush Bug! With a mission that literally takes the Squad to hell and back, the sometimes fourth-wall-breaking hero may be the team's only chance at survival. Embarking on a quest to gain access to the Rock of Eternity, the Squad must also face the threat of Rick Flag, who's on the hunt for Waller's head.

SUICIDE SQUAD: GET JOKER! #3

Writer: BRIAN AZZARELLO

Artist: ALEX MALEEV

Cover: ALEX MALEEV Variant Cover: JORGE FORNES

$6.99 US | 48 PGS | 3 of 3 | $6.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

Prestige Plus Format | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Black Label

17+

ON SALE 10/5/21



The startling conclusion of this Black Label epic rockets to its surprising, yet inevitable, confrontation between The Joker and the Suicide Squad. With Red Hood wondering who he can trust as he's forced to team up with Harley Quinn and other rogues against the Clown Prince of Crime, one last betrayal changes everything before the final page.

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #4

Writer: TOM KING

Artist: BILQUIS EVELY

Cover: BILQUIS EVELY

Variant Cover: ROSE BESCH

$4.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21



Supergirl sets her sights on the Brigands, a group of dastardly nomads hell-bent on slaughtering all they come across. Nowshe must follow their path of destruction to find the fugitive they've been hiding who set her on this intergalactic journey in the first place!

SUPERMAN '78 #2

Writer: ROBERT VENDITTI

Artist: WILFREDO TORRES

Cover: BEN OLIVER

Variant Cover: BRYAN HITCH

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



After a battle with a rampaging robot, Superman enlists an unlikely ally to crack the code behind who sent it. He needs an intelligent technological genius, and that can only mean one person: Lex Luthor!

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #4

Writer: GRANT MORRISON

Artist: MIKEL JANÍN

Cover: MIKEL JANÍN

Variant Cover: GENE HA

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | 4 of 4 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/7/21



Is the team ready for what's next?

Will the Man of Steel's new super-group fall apart before they even begin? The Ultra-Humanite has put together his own team of rogues designed to match the Authority fist for fist. This series comes to an explosive conclusion that will threaten to split the Man of Steel in half!

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #3

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Cover: JOHN TIMMS

Variant Cover: INHYUK LEE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



Jonathan Kent hasn't been Superman for long, but he's upset some powerful people with his heroism. And the underground news source known as the Truth is helping Jon open his eyes to evils in the world that could be more powerful than the new Man of Steel.

Continuing the brand-new saga of Superman from Tom Taylor, the writer of Nightwing, and John Timms, artist on Future State: Superman of Metropolis.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #7

Writer: TIM SHERIDAN

Artist: RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover: RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant Cover: STEVE LIEBER

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



Gorilla Grodd vs. Gorilla Gregg!

A fun, light outing to upstate New York for the students of Titans Academy becomes a nightmare when an entire town turns on them. But as Gorilla City expat Gorilla Gregg fights to save his friends, the young primate discovers, the threat leads him to his own uncle—Gorilla Grodd.

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #6

Writer: SHOLLY FISCH

Artist: SCOTT JERALDS

Cover: SCOTT JERALDS

$2.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 12

ON SALE 9/14/21



The untold eerie mystery that brought about the first historic meeting between...a young Batman and a pup named Scooby-Doo!

THE FLASH #774

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover: BRYAN HITCH

Variant Cover: JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/21/21



Introducing Dr. Nightmare!

Bad dreams come to life and lead to chaos on the streets of Central City on the same night the Fastest Man Alive attends a daddy/daughter dance. Side-by-side with his super-powered daughter, Wally must not slow down, or they risk falling victim to the man named Dr. Nightmare.

THE JOKER #7

Writers: JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

Artists: GUILLEM MARCH and SWEENEY BOO

Cover: GUILLEM MARCH

Variant Covers: BEN OLIVER, SIMONE BIANCHI,

and JAMES STOKOE (1:25 ratio)

$5.99 US | 40 PGS | $6.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



Très bien—the Joker visits Paris!

Gordon must get to Joker ahead of the Sampsons, but has the Clown Prince set an ambush for his pursuers? Plus, Barbara fights for her life after her introduction to the new Talon!

Punchline backup: The search for Kelly Ness—Punchline's former friend who is also in Blackgate Penitentiary—begins.

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #2

Writer: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Artists: JESUS MERINO, KERON GRANT, and DANI

Cover: CHIP ZDARSKY

Variant Cover: SHAWN CRYSTAL

$5.99 US | 40 PGS | 2 of 7 | $5.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/7/21



The mystery grows! With The Joker still in police custody for a murder he didn't commit, it's the perfect time for him to continue his tales of the twisted treasure hunt with Black Mask's sojourn to the Siberian Sea and Harley Quinn bringing her over-the-top adventure underground.

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #4

Writer: JAMES TYNION IV

Artist: ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Cover: ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant Cover: TIFFANY TURRILL

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 4 of 12 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

BLACK LABEL | 17+

ON SALE 9/7/21



A terrifying truth about the house is revealed!



David wants nothing more than to make his fellow residents of the House laugh. He's the Comedian, right? That's what he does. But if no one's in the mood to laugh, then perhaps it's time for him to perform the other function of comedy: to tell his audience an unbelievable truth…

THE SWAMP THING #7

Writer: RAM V

Artist: MIKE PERKINS

Cover: MIKE PERKINS

Variant Cover: FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 7 of 10 | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/7/21



Broken and untethered from the Green, the Swamp Thing is on the run and being hunted by the Suicide Squad, deep in the forests of Kaziranga. Having learned about the true nature of the Green, Levi Kamei knows that if he is to make it out alive and regain his powers, he must choose to embrace the memory of the events that made him the new avatar of the Green—no matter how painful. But time is running out, and Levi must make his choice, as an old nightmare now stalks his steps.

WONDER GIRL #5

Writer: JOËLLE JONES

Artist: ADRIANA MELO

Cover: DAN MORA

Variant Cover: JENNY FRISON

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/28/21



Yara stands alone as her world is torn apart!

After an unexpected betrayal that shakes Yara to her very core, she ventures out and finds the lost tribe of the Amazons…the Esquecida! Will a reunion with her lost sisters finally give Yara the answers she's been looking for? Or is she now more lost than ever, as she ventures out to find those who wish to never be found?

WONDER WOMAN #779

Writers: BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Artists: TRAVIS MOORE and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover: TRAVIS MOORE and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Variant Cover: BECKY CLOONAN

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | $5.99 US VARIANT (Card Stock)

ON SALE 9/14/21



All good things must end!

Janus's murderous rampage through the Multiverse leads Diana and her allies to a place in between worlds where Wonder Woman will come face to face with her darkest fear…a future without her in it!

Plus, in our tale set years ago, Princess Diana's quest for truth comes to a thrilling conclusion!

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #4

Writers: ANDREW CONSTANT, PAUL AZACETA, SINA GRACE, ANDREW MacLEAN, and NNEDI OKORAFOR

Artists: NICOLA SCOTT, PAUL AZACETA, LEO ROMERO, ANDREW MacLEAN, and JACK T. COLE

Cover: TULA LOTAY

Variant Covers: JOSHUA MIDDLETON and MATÍAS BERGARA

$5.99 US | 40 PGS | 4 of 6

ON SALE 9/28/21



Mod myths of might and mystery!

This month's stories are literally out of this world! You won't want to miss Diana traveling to deep space, going toe-to-toe with a feathered friend from her past, and heading back to the '60s for an unexpected mod-era tale. All this and more in an issue jam-packed with tales trimmed in Wonder Woman's signature gold!

Upcoming September 2021 DC comic book collections

WONDER WOMAN BY GEORGE PERÉZ VOL. 6

Writer: GEORGE PÉREZ

Artists: GEORGE PÉREZ, JILL THOMPSON, and CYNTHIA MARTIN

$29.99 US | 304 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-030-3

ON SALE 10/12/21



FINAL VOLUME! In 1987, writer and artist George Pérez reinvented Wonder Woman from the ground up, helping to shape the pop culture icon as fans know her today. This collection includes the final stories of Pérez's five-year Wonder Woman run from Wonder Woman #58-62 and War of the Gods #1-4.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER

Artist: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE and others

Cover: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$29.99 US | 256 PAGES | BLACK LABEL | 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77951-267-3

ON SALE 11/2/21



Paranoia reigns supreme. It's 1976, and this is the final chapter of the Eisner Award-winning American Vampire! At a seedy motorcycle rally in the desert where Skinner Sweet is closer than ever to his death wish, Pearl Jones and a shocking partner track him down for one last, desperate mission as the series that launched the careers of superstars Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque concludes! Collects American Vampire 1976 #1-10.

BATGIRL OF BURNSIDE OMNIBUS

Writers: CAMERON STEWART and BRENDEN FLETCHER

Artists: BABS TARR and CAMERON STEWART

Cover: CAMERON STEWART

$99.99 US | 552 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-329-8

ON SALE 11/23/2



Collected in one volume for the first time!

Cameron Stewart, Brenden Fletcher, and Babs Tarr reinvent Barbara Gordon from the boots up in this omnibus that collects Batgirl #35-52, Batgirl Annual #3, DC Sneak Peek: Batgirl #1, Batgirl: Endgame #1, and a story from Secret Origins #10.

BATMAN BY SCOTT SNYDER & GREG CAPULLO OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER

Artists: GREG CAPULLO AND DANNY MIKI

Cover: GREG CAPULLO

$125.00 US | 928 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-326-7

ON SALE 11/16/21



The bestselling Batman epic from the team behind Dark Nights: Metal continues here! This second and final omnibus collection includes Batman #34-52; Batman Annual #3-4, Batman: Futures End #1, DC Sneak Peek: Batman #1, Batman: Last Knight on Earth #1-3, and stories from Detective Comics #27 and #1000.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN VOL. 2: WORLD'S DEADLIEST

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artists: NICK DERINGTON, CLAYTON HENRY, MAX RAYNOR,

GLEB MELNIKOV, DALE EAGLESHAM, and ANDREI BRESSAN

Cover: DAVID MARQUEZ

$19.99 US | 272 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-920-8

ON SALE 10/26/21



In the aftermath of a deadly duel with the Batman Who Laughs, trouble abounds for the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight. From the zombie resurrection of the Bottle City of Kandor, to battling the combined might of General Zod and Ra's al Ghul, to being turned into living bombs by the Ultra-Humanite, Batman and Superman are in over their heads and need help in their battle against evil. Batman/Superman Vol. 2: World's Deadliest collects Batman/Superman #7-15 and Batman/Superman Annual #1.

BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER

Artists: GREG CAPULLO, JONATHAN GLAPION, and othera

Cover: GREG CAPULLO

$24.99 US | 184 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

BLACK LABEL | 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77951-318-2

ON SALE 10/19/21



The Batman and The Joker at the end of the world!

Powerhouse creative team Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo (Batman: The Court of Owls, Dark Nights: Metal) continue a decade-long partnership in this acclaimed futuristic miniseries, now in softcover!

BATMAN VOL. 1: THEIR DARK DESIGNS

Writer: JAMES TYNION IV

Artists: GUILLEM MARCH, TONY S. DANIEL,

CARLO PAGULAYAN, and JORGE JIMENEZ

Cover: JORGE JIMENEZ

$24.99 US | 264 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-801-0

ON SALE 10/19/21



James Tynion IV's smash-hit Batman run begins here!

This start of a bold new chapter in the Batman saga collects stories from Batman #85-94 and Batman: Secret Files #3, featuring the debut of breakout character Punchline and setting the stage for Batman: The Joker War!

GREEN ARROW: THE LONGBOW HUNTERS SAGA OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer: MIKE GRELL

Artists: RICK HOBERG, JOHN NYBERG, MIKE GRELL, MICHAEL DAVIS LAWRENCE, GRAY MORROW, AND OTHERS

Cover: MIKE GRELL

$150.00 US | 1,480 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

BLACK LABEL | 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77951-308-3

ON SALE 11/9/21



Mike Grell introduced the world to an aging Oliver Queen stripped of his gimmicks and trick arrows.

This final omnibus collects Green Arrow #51-80, Green Arrow: The Wonder Year #1-4, and the never-before-collected Shado: Song of the Dragon #1-4, The Brave and the Bold #1-5, Green Arrow Annual #4 and #6, and more.

INFERIOR FIVE

Writers: KEITH GIFFEN and JEFF LEMIRE

Artists: KEITH GIFFEN, JEFF LEMIRE, SCOTT KOBLISH, and SCOTT KOLINS Cover: KEITH GIFFEN

$16.99 US | 152 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-347-2

ON SALE 10/12/21



The citizens of Dangerfield, Arizona, are beset by strange goings-on after the "Invasion" that rocked the

DC Universe, but only five misfit kids seem to notice them. Can they uncover what's happening before some sinister force collects them all? Also, the Peacemaker is on a Top-secret mission from Checkmate and Amanda Waller to find a mysterious weapon before the Russians can.

MAN-BAT

Writer: DAVE WIELGOSZ

Artist: SUMIT KUMAR

Cover: KYLE HOTZ

$16.99 US | 128 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-659-7

ON SALE 11/2/21



Kirk Langstrom has struggled with his monstrous alter ego, Man-Bat for years. He's going to take out his anger on Gotham City. It's all a part of a master plan by the Scarecrow. To stop Crane's plot, Man-Bat must battle Harley Quinn, the Suicide Squad, and Batman himself!

Man-Bat collects Man-Bat #1-5.

SUPERMAN: THE MAN OF STEEL VOL. 4

Writers: JOHN BYRNE, JERRY ORDWAY, PAUL KUPPERBERG, and ROGER STERN

Artists: JOHN BYRNE, JERRY ORDWAY, KARL KESEL, JOHN BEATTY, and OTHERS

$49.99 US | 520 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-321-2

ON SALE 10/19/21



A bold new reimagining of the life and times of the Man of Steel, crafted by legendary comics writer and artist John Byrne! This final volume collects Doom Patrol #10, Superman #16-22, The Adventures of Superman #439-444, Action Comics #598-600, and Superman Annual #2.

THE FLASH VOL. 15: FINISH LINE

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artists: HOWARD PORTER, RAFA SANDOVAL, CHRISTIAN DUCE, and SCOTT KOLINS

Cover: HOWARD PORTER

$16.99 | 160 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-316-8

ON SALE 10/12/21



Forming a Legion of Zoom—including Captain Cold, the Turtle, Gorilla Grodd, and the Trickster—the Reverse-Flash sets out to not only beat Barry Allen, but also assume his life! Can the Fastest Man Alive keep up with the attacks around Central City, when everyone and everything he loves is in danger? With his greatest enemy calling on Barry's children from the future, the Tornado Twins, the Flash Family steps up to help the hero as he faces his biggest battle ever.

THE SANDMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION BOOK FOUR

Writer: NEIL GAIMAN

Artists: MARC HEMPEL, BRYAN TALBOT, MARK BUCKINGHAM, D'ISRAELI, RICHARD CASE, AND OTHERS

Cover: MICHAEL WM. KALUTA

$49.99 US | 528 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

BLACK LABEL | 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77951-328-1

ON SALE 11/16/21



One of the most popular and critically acclaimed graphic novels of all time, Neil Gaiman's award-winning masterpiece The Sandman set the standard for mature, lyrical fantasy in the modern comics era. This penultimate volume collects The Sandman #51-69 and a story from Vertigo Jam #1.