DC offers up Batman, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad, and more for Free Comic Book Day

DC has unveiled its plans for Free Comic Book Day 2021, which takes place on August 14. The publisher has announced four FCBD titles that show off upcoming stories from the publisher, focusing on characters such as Batman, the Teen Titans, the Suicide Squad, and more.

Though DC is no longer distributed in North America by Diamond Comic Distributors (who manage Free Comic Book Day), the publisher is apparently participating in the event, in which retailers give away specially created comic books from a variety of publishers, as usual.

Here's what DC has on offer this Free Comic Book Day.

Batman FCBD Special Edition

(Image credit: DC)

DC's first FCBD offering is a Batman Special Edition that offers up a sneak preview of what's ahead in the publisher's ongoing Batman titles, which are currently building toward an event titled 'Fear State.'

"Gotham City is on the brink of a violent evolutionary path as the danger level to Batman and his allies reach a fever pitch. The Magistrate now has full support from the mayor to handle high-level law enforcement in Gotham and branded the Dark Knight as Public Enemy #1," reads DC's description of the publisher's Batman FCBD title. "Plus, the Scarecrow has his own terrifying agenda as he launches his master plan in the chaos. This is the first look at the epic 'Fear State' event that will run across Batman titles beginning this Fall."

That's not all - in addition to a sneak preview of 'Fear State,' DC's Batman FCBD title will include a story featuring the new Batman, Jace Fox.

"The new Dark Knight, Jace Fox, has arrived in this sneak peek of the upcoming I Am Batman series written by Oscar-winner John Ridley (The Other History of the DC Universe) with stunning art by Travel Foreman (The Next Batman: Second Son)," DC's description continues. "Fans will get a taste of this blockbuster storyline starring the newest Caped Crusader in this 32-page FCBD special edition."

Suicide Squad FCBD Special Edition

(Image credit: DC)

Next up is a Suicide Squad FCBD Special Edition, coinciding with the August 4 release of The Suicide Squad on HBO Max and in theaters.

"Discover more about the breakout character from Task Force X in an original Suicide Squad: King Shark story written by New York Times bestselling author Tim Seeley (Nightwing) and illustrated by award-winning artist Scott Kolins (The Flash)," reads DC's description of Suicide Squad FCBD Special Edition, keying in on cult-favorite character King Shark.

"This 32-page issue also includes a preview of the sensational Suicide Squad: Get Joker! limited series by writer Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and artist Alex Maleev (Checkmate). An incarcerated and angry Red Hood receives a chance at freedom from Amanda Waller," the special's description continues. "All the former Boy Wonder needs to do to gain his freedom is lead the Suicide Squad on a mission to terminate The Joker. Paired up with Harley Quinn and Gotham City killers such as Firefly and Killer Croc, he doesn't care if any of them come back alive, as long as The Joker dies!"

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven FCBD Special Edition

(Image credit: DC)

DC's next FCBD offering continues the publisher's line of Teen Titans focused YA graphic novels telling the tale of a burgeoning romance between Beast Boy and Raven, from writer Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo. In fact, the FCBD Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven Special Edition will feature a full chapter from the upcoming third entry in the series.

"It seems like years, but it's only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories; trapped her demon father, Trigon, in her amulet; and had her heart broken for the first time," reads DC's description. "Garfield Logan still can’t believe he has powers that allow him to change into different animals, but the price of knowing that his parents kept this secret hidden from him just feels too high."

In this case, the FCBD story will bring in yet another classic Teen Titans character who may spell significant trouble for Beast Boy and Raven - Deathstroke.

"Both are seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson. When their paths converge in Nashville, Raven and Gar can’t help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they both try to hide," DC's description continues. "It will take a great amount of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts, but can they find acceptance for the darkest parts of themselves? Or maybe even love?"

Batman and Robin and Howard / Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld FCBD Special Edition Flipbook

(Image credit: DC)

DC's final FCBD release is actually a double-sided flipbook, which includes advance looks at two upcoming all-ages graphic novels from DC, the first being Batman & Robin and Howard from writer/artist Jeffrey Brown.

"To Damian Wayne, there is nothing more important than protecting the streets of Gotham City as Robin. But when he makes a critical mistake while out on patrol, Damian finds himself benched," read's DC's description of Batman & Robin and Howard.

"And what’s more, Damian's dad, Bruce Wayne - a.k.a. Batman - decides that starting over in a new school will be just the distraction Damian needs from his superhero routine," the description continues. "Certain that Gotham Metro Academy has nothing to teach him, Damian is completely unprepared for the challenge he finds in Howard - the smartest and most athletic kid in school. The boys' rivalry is instantaneous and fierce...and both are sure only one of them can be the best in their class."

On the other side of the flipbook is a preview DC's Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld OGN from writers Shannon and Dean Hale and artist Asiah Fulmore.

"Amaya, princess of House Amethyst in Gemworld, is something of a troublemaker. She and her brother have great fun together until a magical prank goes much too far and her parents ground her...to Earth!" reads the description from DC.

"They hope a whole week in the mundane world will teach her that magic is a privilege...and maybe washing dishes by hand will help her realize the palace servants should be respected," it continues. "Three years later, Amy has settled into middle school and ordinary life. She doesn't remember any other life. So, when a prince of the realm brings her home and restores her magical destiny, how will she cope?"

Free Comic Book Day 2021 takes place on August 14 at participating comic book retailers.

