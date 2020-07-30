Darth Vader slays Luke Skywalker (sort of) in Star Wars #5 preview

Marvel Comics' Star Wars #5 focuses in on Luke Skywalker's quest to learn the secrets of the Jedi and master the Force, and now Newsarama has an exclusive preview of interior pages from the issue drawn by Jesus Saiz, which you can view right here ahead of its August 5 release.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the story by series writer Charles Soule, Luke Skywalker and his father have a confrontation – sort of. There's a twist, as the Luke seen in the gallery below is apparently an imposter, much to Vader's chagrin (and the imposter's regret, as he loses his life).

"The next steps on Luke Skywalker's search for Jedi wisdom begin here! Following a mysterious vision he received on Cloud City, Luke travels to a lost planet looking for a woman he believes may hold the key to his Jedi future and that of the entire Rebellion," reads Marvel's official description of Star Wars #5. "But will he arrive at his destination in time to learn what he needs... or will the evil Darth Vader get there first?"

Check out several pages of interiors from Saiz in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Star Wars ongoing comic book series is now in its second volume after an initial run of 50 issues which launched with a million-selling issue. The current volume, which launched in January, is set in the years following Luke Skywalker's confrontation with Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back, in which he learned Darth Vader was not the man who killed his father Anakin Skywalker, but Anakin himself.