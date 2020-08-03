Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1 preview

The first of two special August one-shots set in the world of the DC "Metalverse" and the first of three August Death Metal issues overall, the Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1 anthology goes on sale this week.

Per DC's official description: "The DC Universe has become engulfed by the Dark Multiverse, where demons dwell and reality is overrun by monstrous versions of the Dark Knight, all ruled by the Batman Who Laughs. In this collection of short tales, learn the terrifying secrets of these new Bats out of hell and other creatures of the night like Robin King, whose origin is just the worst! Plus, read about the secret buried beneath Castle Bat, the sentient Batmobile, and…how did Batman turn into a dinosaur?"

(Image credit: DC)

The 48-page special contains six stories featuring Dark Multiverse versions of Batman - The Darkest Knight (the new status quo of the Batman Who Laughs) in 'I Am Here' by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson with art by Tony S. Daniel; the mysterious Robin King in 'King of Pain' by Peter J. Tomasi and Riley Rosso; B. Rex in 'Batmanasaurus Rex' by Marguerite Bennet and Jamal Igle (a Batman T. Rex story originally solicited by the creative team of Warren Ellis and Jim Cheung was removed); Castle Bat in 'This Man This City' by Frank Tieri and Francesco Francavilla; Batmobeast in 'Road Warrior' by Daniel Warren Johnson; and Baby Batman in 'I Shall Become' by Garth Ennis and Joelle Jones.

The second special, Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook #1 goes on sale August 18 and sandwiched in-between is Dark Nights: Death Metal #3, on sale August 11 before the main series takes a month off in September.

Check out preview pages from Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1 in our gallery.