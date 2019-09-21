Cube World is out at the end of the month, and early access players can play from next week

A couple of weeks ago , Picroma broke its silence about the voxel-based, procedurally-generated action-RPG, Cube World, and confirmed the game would "hopefully" be released some time “around the end of September/October 2019”.

Now – six years after the game was released in early access – there's finally a confirmed released date: September 30, 2019. If you bought the game during its early access phase, a key for the full-release should drop into your Picroma account soon.

While that's not too long a wait (which is just as well, really, given how long some have waited already!), there's even better news for anyone who bought the alpha version of the game all those years ago. According to a post shared in Cube World's Reddit – which described the development process as "a long, strange trip" – early adopters will be able to try the new version courtesy of a beta test kicking off on Monday, September 23, 2019.

For those a little late to the party, there doesn't seem to be another way of participating in the beta, I'm afraid, but keep an eye on the Steam store page for more information (thanks, PC Gamer ).

If you're wondering why it's taken so long to get to this point, you're not alone. In a candid blog update a few weeks back, developer Wolfram von Funck described "why everything took [...] so long" and "why there were no updates", detailing how an early DDoS attack left the developer traumatised and hesitant to press on .

"As some of you might remember, we got DDoS'ed as soon as we opened the shop," they wrote. "It might sound silly, but this event traumatized me and kind of broke something inside me. I never told anyone about it, and I don't want to go into the details, but I'm dealing with anxiety and depression ever since. Social media didn't improve it, as you might imagine. I'm still not sure if it's a good idea to tell the world about it, but I wanted to give the fans an explanation."

To celebrate the release, here's an all-new teaser trailer: