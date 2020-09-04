Crysis Remastered recommended specs surprisingly won't make your PC cry

The recommended PC specs for Crysis Remastered have arrived, and unlike the original game, it won't make your processor cry. Per the Epic Games Store , the specs are:

Minimum specs

CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

GPU: Geforce GTX 1050 TI / AMD Radeon 470 (4GB VRAM for 1080p)

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 20GB space

DirectX 12

Windows 10

Recommended specs

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500k / AMD Ryzen 5

GPU: Geforce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56 (8GB VRAM for 4k)

RAM: 12GB

HDD: 20GB space

DirectX 12

Windows 10

All things considered, these are extremely mild specs. Crysis was known for obliterating even top-of-the-line, overclocked processors in its heyday, but its remaster doesn't even require an i7 CPU, a 20XX series Nvidia GPU, a Radeon RX 5XXX, or the like. And given the age of the game, that's actually not terribly surprising, as weird as that feels to say. Crysis Remastered looks noticeably better in motion, but it's not a ground-up remake, just a remaster. When the base is this old, even the finest polish won't put too much strain on modern processors.

Still, it's amusing to see such a legendary PC game handled so effortlessly – to the point that even a Switch, handily the weakest of the three main consoles, can run it without issues. Seeing Crysis running on a Switch is arguably even more mind-boggling than watching it run The Witcher 3, though Geralt's latest adventure can also devour a processor. In any case, virtually every PC gamer should be able to handle Crysis this time around.