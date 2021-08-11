Conan the Barbarian #25 celebrates 300 issues at Marvel with Marcos Martin, Larry Hama, more

After 51 years, Marvel Comics' Conan the Barbarian celebrates 300 issues with September 8's Conan the Barbarian #25 . Between the original 1970 - 1993 series and the second volume launched in 2019, Robert E. Howard's Cimmerian has proved to be more powerful and resilient in comics than in his home medium of prose, or even movies.

Here's a preview - one page from each of the four stories in the Conan the Barbarian #25 anthology, followed with details on each one:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Conan the Barbarian #25 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In this celebratory Conan the Barbarian #25, current series writer Jim Zub and artist Cory Smith transition from their recent sea adventures this summer transitioning to his storied time with the queen of the seas, Bêlit. They are working with inker Roberto Poggi and colorist Israel Silva:

Former Conan editor-turned-writer Larry Hama returns in Conan the Barbarian #24 for a story about "a hotheaded young" Conan. This will be drawn by Paul Davidson and colorist Neeraj Menon.

The third story will be a reunion - the Amazing Spider-Man duo of Dan Slott and Marcos Martin are creating a story from Conan's time as a thief. Muntsa Vicente is coloring this short.

Hama's former assistant Conan editor Christopher Priest, who also wrote some Conan in the '80s, returns for a King Conan story pitting the aged barbarian against the returning Wraarl, Devourer of Souls. This short story is drawn by Roberto De La Torre, with colors by Java Tartaglia.

The covers to Conan the Barbarian #25 are a veritable artistic showcase. Geoff Shaw has drawn the primary cover, with variants by Daniel Acuna, Kevin Eastman, Peach Momoko, Dan Panosian, Mr. Garcin, and a blank variant. Take a look:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Captain America #25 cpvers Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mr. Garcin's collage cover is a connecting collage cover, with the first half being a Conan #25 variant, with the second half (shown here) to be a cover to a future, but as-yet-unannounced Conan comic.

Conan the Barbarian #25 goes on sale on September 8.