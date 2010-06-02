Chloe Moretz gets cast in Hick

Kick-Ass star Chloe Moretz has signed on to lead up new drama Hick .

The film will be an adaptation of the novel by Andrea Portes, and will be directed by Derick Martini, who recently helmed and wrote the excellent Lymelife .

Portes has adapted the script herself, which follows a 13-year-old girl from Nebraska who runs away to Las Vegas and “gets more than she bargained for”.

I.e. young Luli grabs a gun and hitches a ride to Vegas when her mother runs away, her father following shortly behind.

The novel includes scenes of rape and rescue, while Luli narrates the tale with a flippant, off-the-cuff manner that we’re sure Moretz could deliver in her sleep.

Martini, meanwhile, is a great choice for the director’s chair considering his work with dark family material in Lymelife – not to mention the fact that he’s coached the likes of Emma Roberts, another young starlet in the making.

Think this sounds like a great role for Moretz?