Check out this new teaser for Final Fantasy 14 update 5.5

Square Enix has dropped a new trailer showing off the huge 5.5 update heading to Final Fantasy 14.

We already knew that the new update – due to release on April 13 – ushers in the first part of the Death Unto Dawn storyline, as well as the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse's The Tower at Paradigm's Breach, the much-hyped, Neir-flavoured 24-person raid that has been co-created by Yosuke Saito and Yoko Taro.

This latest teaser – which was revealed at the recent Letter from the Producer live stream – drops a couple of surprises, though. If you're happy to get a head's up and don't mind a gentle spoiler or two, then check out the video below:

There's also new dungeon, Paglth'an, a new Unreal Leviathan trial, and a number of recurring villains some older Final Fantasy fans may recognize from games past, too.

One of the headlining features for the Final Fantasy 14 PS5 beta launching later this month is its faster loading times, but you really need to see it to fully appreciate it .

The latest Final Fantasy 14 Letter from the Producer presentation was largely focused on new stuff coming in the MMORPG's upcoming patch 5.5. The PS5 version of the game will launch along with the new update's arrival on April 13, so they took the chance to show off just how much time you'll need to spend loading from one zone to the next - or how little, as the case may be.