Check out brand new preview pages from Batman: Three Jokers

After a couple of days of single teaser images highlighting each of the four major characters the DC Black Label prestige-format limited series Batman: Three Jokers, DC has released the pages the teasers were culled from.

Along with previously released preview pages and panels, readers can now check out a significant portion of the first issue - 11 full pages - including the first four.

The Geoff Johns-Jason Fabok three-issue series debuts August 25.

(Image credit: DC)

"30 years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed comics forever, Batman: Three Jokers reexamines the myth of who, or what, The Joker is and what is at the heart of his eternal battle with Batman," reads DC's new description of the series. "New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, the writer/artist team that waged the 'Darkseid War' in the pages of Justice League, reunite to tell the ultimate story of Batman and The Joker!"

"...find out why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. It’s a mystery unlike any Batman has ever faced!"

As mentioned by DC, the story first set up in Johns and Fabok's 2016-17 'Darkseid War' Justice League story arc and later touched on in DC Universe: Rebirth #1.

Batman first learned that there were "three Jokers" when he sat on the Mobius Chair, a cosmic artifact which gives those who sit on it access to all the knowledge of the universe.

Check out the new full preview pages below in our gallery.