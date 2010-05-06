Brick director reveals Looper plot details

Rian Johnson’s textured, complex Brick and The Brothers Bloom have both left us slack-jawed in wonder.

Now the writer-director has revealed the plotline for his new flick Looper , and we’re going to have to eat our hats – we thought those two were unbeatable.

Having chatted to Cinematical , Johnson revealed the following about the ridiculously cool-sounding Looper :

“ Looper is a time travel movie, set in a near future where time travel doesn’t exist but will be invented in a few decades. It’s pretty dark in tone, much different from Bloom , and involves a group of killers (called Loopers) who work for a crime syndicate in the future.

“Their bosses send their targets hogtied and blindfolded back in time to the Loopers, and their job is to simply shoot them in the head and dispose of the body.

“So the target vanishes from the future and the Loopers dispose of a corpse that doesn’t technically exist, a very clean system. Complications set in from there.”

We’ve already awarded this five stars for originality and head-screwy-ness, and are sure Johnson can deliver on the trippy premise. This is the guy, after all, who drew fantastic, career best performances out of Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel Weisz.

Does Looper sound like your cup of tea? Drop us a line...