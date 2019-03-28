The Borderlands 3 trailer is here and it’s everything you wanted

Shut up, you’re crying: we have a Borderlands 3 trailer and trust me when I say it’s absolutely perfect. Prepare yourself for tongue-in-cheek captions, unmistakable characters, a return of most of the Vault Hunters from Borderlands , Borderlands 2 , and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel , Psychos, Sirens, Skags, a crazy amount of guns, and a saxophone solo from Brick. Not joking. Why the hell are you still reading this?! Watch it in the video below now!

Look, I’m just going to say it: this trailer is a great big hulking sign that Borderlands 3 is going to be worth the wait. It’s nailed the tone of the games right down to the top-knotch song choice, and every single scene has the amount of cocky swagger the games have become associated with. Fan-favourite characters like Ellie, Sir Hammerlock, and Lilith are returning - though it definitely looks like she’s in a pickle in one scene in the trailer - and as well as all that there’s “over a billion guns” including some with legs, brand new modes of transport like a motorbike with a wheel that goes over your ENTIRE BODY (Mr Torgue would be proud of those caps) and the kind of location design that makes you doubt your eyes for a split second. Yes, that really is a ferris wheel you can see in the background, by the way. Us Vault Hunters really couldn’t have asked for anything more. It’s been seven long years since Borderlands 2 came out, and although the Pre-Sequel was damn fine, I’m afraid nothing matches up to seeing the faces of our dear old messed-up Vault Hunters on screen and ready to kick some butt. I’ll be right back - I’m just going to watch the trailer another gazillion times.