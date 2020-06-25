Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialick to curate Flash Facts for DC

DC is teaming with Big Bang Theory star and real-life PhD Mayim Bialick on Flash Facts, a new "lighthearted" middle grade graphic novel anthology that demonstrates S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) principles through DC super heroes.

The February 2021 title that will retail for $9.99 answers questions like "Have you ever wondered what’s at the bottom of the sea?" "Why polar ice melts?" Or "which tools forensic scientists use to solve a crime?"

(Image credit: DC)

"Everyone’s favorite Scarlet Speedster is here to answer all your burning questions!" reads DC's official description. "Barry Allen, with the help of some of his close friends, will take readers on an exciting journey that examines everything from the vast expanse of our galaxy to the smallest living organism known to exist."

Geared toward readers ages 8-12, the collection of short stories is curated by Bialik and aligns with Next Generation Science Standards, which provide "a helpful bridge between the S.T.E.M. lessons taught inside the classroom and how these principles affect our everyday lives," according to the publisher.

The short stories will star characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Beast Boy and more written and drawn by popular writers and artists in middle grade and comics publishing, including Michael Northrop, Dustin Hansen, Cecil Castellucci, Kirk Scroggs, Corinna Bechko, Sholly Fisch, Amanda Deibert, Vita Ayala, Amy Chu, and more.

Derek Charm illustrates the cover and the preview art below is by Dustin Hansen.

The book is available to preorder now.