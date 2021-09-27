Batman comedy podcast comes to comics with Batman: The Audio Adventures Special

The unique Batman: The Audio Adventures scripted podcast is underway now, and it's already prompted a spin-off comic book. Batman: The Audio Adventures Special will be a one-shot prequel to the popular superhero comedy which places Batman as a deputized member of the Gotham City Police Department.

DC's comic book version of Batman: The Audio Adventures will feature stories from the podcast's writer/director Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live), as well as some from its voice actors Bobby Moynihan, Paul Scheer, and Heidi Garnder. Their stories are drawn by Leonardo Romero, Anthony Marques, J. Bone, German Peralta, Emma Kubert, Jon Mikel, Derec Donovan, Juni Ba, Jacob Edgar, Jesus Hervas, Rich Ellis, and more.

For the podcast itself, DC and HBO Max enlisted Marques, Bone, and Dave Stewart to visualize their versions of Batman, Robin, and more.

"We pulled from all different points, comics, and moments throughout Batman's history for these," Marques wrote on Facebook. "Way too much fun!"

Check out their character designs for Batman: The Audio Adventures here:

In addition to familiar faces from DC's Batman comics, Batman: The Audio Adventures is also introducing new villains such as King Scimitar, Stoveplate Sullivan, and Billy Wristwatch - which will all make their comic book debut with Batman: The Audio Adventures Special.

Batman: The Audio Adventures Special #1's main cover is drawn by Dave Johnson, with variants by Tom Haskard and Francis Manapul. Check them out here:

Batman: The Audio Adventures Special #1 goes on sale on October 12.