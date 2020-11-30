Batman and the Justice League gather in Endless Winter #1 preview

Before it gets to the two-month event Future State, the DC Universe as a little matter of Earth becoming frozen over and uninhabitable in December's one-month Justice League crossover event Endless Winter.

(Image credit: DC)

Written by Andy Lanning and Ron Marz, the storyline begins in December 1's Justice League: Endless Winter #1 and continues through Flash #767, Aquaman #66, Justice League #58, and Justice League Dark #29, along with one-shot specials starring Superman, Teen Titans, and Black Adam, respectively, before wrapping up December 29 with Justice League: Endless Winter #2.

"When the Justice League discovers an extinction-level storm at the former site of Superman's Fortress of Solitude, their search for answers will put them in direct conflict with the Frost King, an ancient entity who wields great power and an army of loyal soldiers," reads DC's official description. "But who is he? What does he want? And what’s his tie to some of the oldest heroes in the DC Universe?"

Those ties are to what DC is calling Justice League Viking - a team made up of the DC characters from the 10th century - Hippolyta (Wonder Woman's mom), that era's Swamp Thing, Black Adam (the same one still causing trouble today), and the semi-obscure Viking Prince.

The publisher has released a preview of the first eight pages of the opening issue illustrated by a member of the Justice League artists' pantheon - Howard Porter, which readers can check out below.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: DC) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: DC) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: DC)

Endless Winter has its work cut out for itself to make our countdown of the 10 best Justice League stories of all time.