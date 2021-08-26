The Arcadegeddon Summer Update is dropping soon, and developer Illfonic has walked us through what to expect from it as part of the Future Games Show Powered by AMD.

IllFonic took the time to give us a look at some of the elements arriving with the Summer Update. The game is currently in Early Access on PC via Epic Games

The headline is that the PvP arcade machine will be opening up for the first time, allowing players to go head to head against each other across a variety of minigames and brand new maps to boot. Currently, the game is focused on offering a cooperative experience for players either solo or in squads of four.

You should also expect a host of new cosmetics to drop in the game, which range from wild hairdos to snazzy hats. There are new weapons too, along with fresh adventure tiles.

The game's art director, Izaak Moody, took us one step further though and gave us a tease for the Arcadegeddon Fall Update. Firstly we got a look at a new biome called Downtown, which features two distinct zones - the slums and the corporate district.

We also got a look at a brand new gang member, named Flexi. She's one of the Titans of the Top Ropes, and along with her partner Lexi, is an undefeated tag-team duo. Aesthetically she's inspired by Mexican luchadores and Olympic shotputters.

As we've mentioned, the game is out now in Early Acces on PS5 and PC via the Epic Game Store. More platform launches will come with the full launch sometime in 2022.


