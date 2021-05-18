Aquaman celebrates 80th anniversary in 100-page special

Long-time Justice League member and Super Friend Aquaman is the latest iconic DC hero to get the 100-page spectacular treatment to celebrate his 80th anniversary.

Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular goes on sale August 31 to recognize the King of Atlantis's first appearance in November 1941's More Fun Comics #73.

Not bad for a hero often ridiculed or being the guy who talks to fish.

"This all-star-filled anthology spans across the ocean king's legacy, not just celebrating his own triumphs but also those of his greatest allies and enemies," reads DC's description.

Creators telling Aquaman stories for the special include writers Dan Jurgens, Geoff Johns, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Stephanie Phillips, Michael Moreci, Marguerite Bennett, Dan Watters, Jeff Parker, Becky Cloonan, and Francis Manapul.

Artists include Steve Epting, Paul Pelletier, Valentine de Landro, Hendry Prasetya, Pop Mhan, Trungles, Miguel Mendonça, Evan "Doc" Shaner, and more.

(Image credit: DC)

Like previous 100-page 80th anniversary specials, Aquaman's cover price will be $9.99, along with card stock variant cover editions that will set you back another buck.

Speaking of variant covers, again like previous 80th-anniversary specials in addition to the main cover by Ivan Reis and Joe Prado, Aquaman's will sport a line-up of eight "decade" themed variants depicting the "marine monarch" (is that a new one?) sporting his different looks through the years.

The line-up includes:

1940's by Michael Cho

1950's by Ramona Fradon

1960's by Walt Simonson

1970's by José Luis García-López

1980's by Chuck Patton and Kevin Nowlan

1990's by Yvel Guichet

2000's by Becky Cloonan

2010's by Robson Rocha

In announcing the special DC made no mention of any plans for a new Aquaman ongoing series. His last series was canceled late last year.

Newsarama selects the 10 best Aquaman stories over this first 80 years.