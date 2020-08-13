Let’s face it, no musician wants to put on a concert in the rain. Not even KK Slider. But whether it’s chucking it down or blazing sunshine, hosting a pop concert in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best things you can do with friends. Here are six steps to hosting your own mini-Glastonbury on a tropical island.

1. Make band t-shirts

Every band needs merchandise, and top of the list is a T-shirt - though if you have a penchant for snazzy dressing gowns, hey, this is your world - go crazy! Thankfully, you can design a whole range of clothing in your NookPhone app. Invent a highly original, non-derivative logo and feature it prominently on all your designs. Choosing a colour scheme that travels across all your pieces will help to create a sense of continued style.

Now you’ve got an aesthetic and a band logo, it’s time to make the music.

2. Set your stage

Find a patch of your island with enough space for a stage, dancefloor, and stalls, so scout around until you find an area that you could fit a couple of villagers’ houses into. Once you’ve cleared all the weeds and flowers, dig up trees by eating fruit, and decide where your stage will go. You can design special decking in the design app that looks like an elevated platform, or download a similar design from creators who’ve made their floorings public.

Fill the stage with as many instruments as are in your catalogue. If you don’t have any, shake trees, pop balloons, and trade with friends. Remember, you need somewhere for your audience to sit! If you don’t have many types of chair in your catalogue, tree stumps are a great alternative that lend your stage a festival vibe.

Finally, lights are key to creating atmosphere, and the floor light casts a glorious shine that’s perfect for open air events. Spread them out among studio spotlights for that stadium stage look.

3. Build a merch stand and food vendors

You could leave it there, but every pop concert organiser should consider refreshments! Dot candy floss, popcorn machines, and water coolers around the stage, and cordon off a small area nearby to set up a merchandise stand. You can build a stall with just 12 wood, and customise it with whatever pattern that fits your band’s style. Pop up a merchandise sale sign and you’re ready for customers.

4. Send out invites and your creator ID

Speaking of merch, it’s made to be worn! Share your creator ID with your friends so they can download the clothing you’ve designed, ready to rock up on your island wearing it. Here’s a fun idea: Rather than simply pinging them a screenshot, head to the airport to send them a concert ticket in the mail. Include your Creator ID, the start time of the gig, and you’re good to go.

5. It's concert time

With everyone kitted out in your merch or whatever they want to wear… you can begin! Take a turn behind the mic yourself, or invite a guest up as a support act. Don’t forget to dig a hole for stage dives, and bring up the whole band for the grand finale of your set.

6. Play musical stumps

Finally, those stumps from earlier are about to come in handy. A high stakes game of musical stumps to win a grand prize like a golden nugget is the perfect way to cap off your concert. Stand to the side and play any instrument you like. When you stop the music, visitors must hop onto the nearest stump. Last one to a stump is out, until the last victor is standing - or, well, technically “sitting”.