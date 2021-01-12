An illustrated guide to Batman's home town in Exploring Gotham City artbook

Gotham City is one of the most popular locations in pop culture - but how well do you really know it? Get up to speed with the upcoming book Exploring Gotham City - An Illustrated Guide by writer Matthew K. Manning and Studio Muti.

Going on sale March 16, Exploring Gotham City is a full-color tour of Gotham including its heroes, villains, monuments, gadgets, vehicles, and more. Heck, this might even be useful to Batman himself.

Here's a preview of Exploring Gotham City - An Illustrated Guide:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Studio Muti (Insight Editions)) Exploring Gotham City - An Illustrated Guide preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Studio Muti (Insight Editions)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Studio Muti (Insight Editions)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Studio Muti (Insight Editions))

"Exploring Gotham City combines striking full-color illustrations of Gotham City with interactive elements that reveal the secrets of the most fascinating locations from the birthplace of the Dark Knight–including the city's famous landmarks like the Batcave, Arkham Asylum, and Wayne Manor," reads Insight Editions' solicitation for this book. "Interactive elements help the reader uncover Gotham's most surprising mysteries!"

(Image credit: Studio Muti (Insight Editions))

Exploring Gotham City - An Illustrated Guide contains over 300 illustrations, including ones of famous locales such as Arkham Asylum, the Batcave, and Wayne Manor.

Manning is a prolific comic writer of (and about) comics, with credits including Batman, Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures, Beware the Batman, The Batman Strikes!, Batman: 80-Page Giant 2010, and more. He has written several books about Batman including The Batman Files, Batman: A Visual History, Batman Character Encyclopedia, and The Batman Vault.

Exploring Gotham City - An Illustrated Guide is the first in a series of large-scale interactive books profiling some of DC's most iconic creations.

