Amazon Luna early access invites are being sent out

Amazon Luna, the new cloud gaming service, has begun early access and invites are being sent out.

The new service, which was revealed during the Amazon Devices and Services Event in September, allows you to play games compatible with devices that you already own such as your PC, Fire TV and web apps for iPhone and iPad, all you need is the Amazon Luna Controller. Games reportedly stream directly from the cloud to your devices without requiring a download or update. Amazon Luna is currently only available in the US at this time, but early access codes have been going out to people who have requested it as of October 20.

Those who have been selected will have access to Amazon Luna, the Luna+ Game Channel for $5.99/month during early access, with a selection of 50 games to play with more added over time.

The Ubisoft Channel will also be added soon and will include new and previously released titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The channel is said to provide 4K resolution gameplay for selected titles on one device at a time.

Early access participants will also receive a Luna controller which is Bluetooth and will be able to connect to various devices. Those selected may also purchase a Luna Controller for $49.99 and take advantage of Cloud Direct technology.

According to the Amazon blog post , early access will be starting with a small group of people on the service and they will continue to invite more players over the coming months.