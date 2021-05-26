Alfred Pennyworth gets his due with first-ever DC comic series (thanks to the TV show)

Bruce Wayne's loyal mentor/butler Alfred Pennyworth has been around for 78 years, but has never had his own comic book series. Hasn't had one, that is, until now.

(Image credit: Epix)

This August, DC is launching a comic book series centered on Alfred Pennyworth tying into the current Epix TV show Pennyworth, chronicling his time as a jet-setting espionage agent - but also fast-forwarding to his years working at Wayne Manor. This was announced as part of DC's August 2021 schedule.

"Spanning the years between the hit TV show and today, Pennyworth tells the continuing adventures of Alfred Pennyworth as an MI6 counterintelligence agent - this time in Cold War-era Soviet Russia," reads DC's description of the Pennyworth comic book series.

"When Alfred and his partner receive intelligence that nuclear weapons are being manufactured near the Arctic Circle, they’re off to infiltrate the remote military base to learn more. But things don’t go exactly as planned, and the ramifications of this mission may be more far-reaching than anyone could have guessed, as our present-day butler gets dragged back into his past…"

(Image credit: Jorge Fornes (DC))

Comics writer Scott Bryan Wilson (Trve Kvlt, Batman: Gotham Knights) and artist Juan Gedeon (Venom) are creating this seven-issue Pennyworth series.

After two seasons on Epix, Pennyworth could be moving over to the HBO Max streaming service for further seasons, according to Deadline . It's unclear how this DC comic book series Pennyworth would fit into future seasons of the Pennyworth TV show, if it were to go forward.

Pennyworth #1 (of 7) goes on sale on August 10.