Adam Strange's first meeting with Mr. Terrific doesn't go well (for Adam) in Strange Adventures #3 preview

Mr. Terrific's investigation into allegations against DC's space war hero Adam Strange starts off tense, as seen in our preview of July 15's Strange Adventures #3.

After an enraged fan turns up dead from an apparent laser gun blast similar to the type the Strange uses, the media begins questioning Adam's public image as a war hero — and if he would be better characterized as 'war criminal.' In an effort to clear his name, Adam asks DC's top detective Batman to investigate — but the Dark Knight instead defers to a Justice League colleague who might have a common past with Strange.

"Enter Mr. Terrific, the man for whom 'Fair Play' is a credo to live by. Be careful what you wish for, Adam Strange, because your life is about to be turned upside down," reads DC's description of next week's issue. "This could be one of the greatest tests you've ever faced. Like when you had to prove yourselves in Rann's gladiatorial arena."

That last line refers to the dual storylines running the course of Strange Adventures — Mitch Gerads is drawing the more reality-based portions on Earth (and the investigation), while Evan "Doc" Shaner illustrates the war aspects from Strange's time on Rann.

"People don't like it when people like me question people like him," Mr. Terrific told himself in Strange Adventures #2. And yet, given the two heroes' common connection with the death of a family member he takes on the case — especially when the investigator speculates that Strange lied about the death of his daughter.

Here's a preview of July 15's Strange Adventures #3, with the 12-issue series scheduled to be released monthly thereafter from DC's Black Label imprint.