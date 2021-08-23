A Wake Inn: Rebooked is a VR horror game being adapted for PC

A Wake Inn, a VR-first horror game set in an art deco hotel, is being remade for PC.

A Wake Inn: Rebooked is a redesigned version of the original VR release, which launched in February 2021. Developer Michal Napora told GamesRadar+ that the team has been working to adapt the title for PC. He says: "When designing games in VR, it's about making the player feel lost in the world that they're in. One way of doing that is by making the world around the player more interactive."

To that end, developer VR Bros is aiming to "give players a full range of the task that they have to do. For example, to place a cable in a socket, you have to pick up the cable, aim it at the socket, and then do the motion of placing the cable into the socket. Doing the full range of moves makes the task feel more 'complete', as opposed to just auto-aiming and clicking-in automatically. It's these little design tricks that we picked up from VR that we wanted to introduce to the desktop version."

A Wake Inn features a mannequin that must learn to explore its environment while traversing the mysterious hotel via a "realistically-controlled" wheelchair. VR Bros are leaning into the horror vibes, however, filling the game's hotel with an army of living dolls and a mysterious voice accompanying you wherever you go.

There's no release date for A Wake Inn: Rebooked just yet, but you can add it to your wishlist on Steam right now, and you'll get another look at the game during the Future Games Show at Gamescom powered by AMD on Thursday, August 26.

