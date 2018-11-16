8 things to watch out for this week

1. Pokemon Let's Go proves that a remaster can be more of a reboot with some wonderfully modern touches

There's nothing wrong with Pokemon Yellow. For a game that came out way back in 1998 on the Game Boy Colour, it was basically perfect. It built on the core mechanics that Pokemon Red / Blue / Green had introduced but played on the popularity of the anime by introducing a little buddy Pikachu for your character. 2018's Pokemon Let's Go is taking everything Pokemon Yellow did, adding the most beautiful graphics the Pokemon series has ever seen, offering a choice between Pikachu and Eevee as a buddy, and sprinkling a generous helping of Pokemon Go elements on top just to sweeten the entire deal. And, oh boy, what an offering it is. Pokemon Let's Go is a wonderful blend of everything that's made the series so successful, like turn based battling, gyms, the Elite Four and an entire cast of adorable critters to collect, with the catching mechanics of Pokemon Go, and more. It's not only an absolute delight to play, it's also an intriguing glimpse at what could come next for the series, so we should all get involved right now. Sam Loveridge

2. Battlefield 5 presents WW2 like you’ve never seen it before, but does that make for a good Battlefield game?

Traditionally, World War 2 set shooters have been a homogenous gaggle of Nazi-punching power fantasies through the iconic settings of D-Day, Stalingrad, and Pearl Harbour, laying down the same thematic and tonal notes that have long shaped our cultural perceptions of the period. But Battlefield 5 is different. Ever the student of history, DICE has used its follow up to 2016’s Battlefield 1 as an opportunity to shed light on the forgotten people, places, and battles of mankind’s most devastating conflict, both in its emotional War Stories campaign and popular multiplayer component. So far, however, Battlefield 5 lacks the pizzaz and panache of previous instalments, thanks to its moderated tone and piecemeal approach to post-launch content (half of the game’s modes and features aren’t actually available on day one). That leaves it up to the community, and DICE itself, to determine whether Battlefield 5 evolves into one of the best Battlefield games of all time, worthy of its good natured intentions. Alex Avard

What: Battlefield 5

Where: PC, PS4, Xbox One

When: November 20

3. Is Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald anything more than a money-making move for Warner Bros.?

When Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was announced, Potter fans around the world rejoiced at the chance to delve back into the wizarding world of the Boy Who Lived once again. And so did Warner Bros. With the Harry Potter films one of the most successful movie franchises of all time it was unsurprising that the studio wanted to continue the series, but before the first Fantastic Beast movie even reached cinemas it was announced that it would be the first in a five-part film series… No longer just a fun Harry Potter spin-off for fans to enjoy for what it was, it became the start of a whole new magical franchise. But so often things go wrong when studios aim for a shared cinematic endgame rather than just making one good movie at a time (just look at the DC Extended Universe), and it remains to be seen if Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - which hits cinemas this week - will be anything more than a cash cow. Making money is fine (good even, because it means we get more films like it), but it has to come attached to a genuinely great film too. Otherwise it runs the risk of disappointing fans and destroying the franchise that gave birth to it. Lauren O’Callaghan

What: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

When: November 16, 2018

Where: Cinemas

4. Ralph Breaks the Internet could be a lesson in how to do cameos RIGHT

This is the crossover to end all crossovers (well, kinda): Ralph Breaks the Internet features appearances from Disney princesses, the Muppets, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. With so many massive names, with any other studio there would be an ever-present danger of Ralph Breaks the Internet becoming a checklist of cameos. But not for the makers behind Wreck-It Ralph. Judging from the trailer alone the racer Shank’s growing elder-sister relationship with Vanellope is due to take centre stage, and Wreck-It Ralph - despite having Bowser, Street Fighter, and Sonic - only had the odd nod to those historic videogames. Hallelujah! Ralph Breaks the Internet will hopefully be an example of how to use cameos to enrich a movie’s backstory. Just showing Vanellope getting along with with the Disney princesses is a great way to prove that cameos are best when they show how completely different franchises interact, rather than overshadow, each other. Zoe Delahunty-Light

What: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Where: In cinemas

When: November 21

5. The Fortnite Deep Freeze bundle is out now, but should only appeal to cosmetics collectors

Fortnite cosmetic items have branched out into retail for the first time this week, so you can now buy a boxed version of the Fortnite Deep Freeze bundle on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, as well as the usual digital purchases. For $29.99/£24.99 you get the legendary Frostbite outfit, legendary Freezing Point back bling, rare Chill-Axe pickaxe, and uncommon Cold Front glider, as well as 1,000 V-Bucks to add to your account. Whether this is a good deal or not depends on how much you like cosmetics - 1,000 V-Bucks are valued at $9.99/£7.99, which means you're essentially paying $20/£17 for the four cosmetic items. The rarity of these items means they're worth more in-game currency than this, and it's unlikely they will be available through any other method so they'll help you stand out as you battle across the island, but if it's mainly V-Bucks that you're interested in then the newly released Fortnite Starter Pack including the epic Summit Striker outfit, epic Top Notch back bling, and 600 V-Bucks for just $4.99/£3.99 offers much a better value deal. Iain Wilson

What: Fortnite Deep Freeze bundle

Where: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch - retail and digital

When: Now

6. Narcos: Mexico is your chance to see what all the fuss is about without having to binge three seasons of TV

If you haven’t watched Netflix’s original series Narcos I have a couple of questions for you: why, what have you been watching instead, and again, why? Charting the rise of the Columbian cocaine trafficking empire headed first by Pablo Escobar’s Medellin Cartel before moving onto the Cali Cartel, the series is famous for its unwillingness to ignore the CIA’s ruthless meddling in national affairs and the dubious ways that traffickers justify their line of work. Now Narcos is moving to Mexico for its fourth season, with a completely new cast (I’ll miss you, Agent Peña) so you don’t have to have watched the original Narcos to jump on board. I.e. please, please watch it. Narcos: Mexico follows uncover DEA agent Kiki Camarena as he witnesses the beginnings of the Mexican drug cartels being formed by Félix Gallardo. Quick tip: don’t Google Kiki Camarena unless you want the end of the season spoiled for you. You’ve been warned. Zoe Delahunty-Light

What: Narcos: Mexico

Where: Netflix

When: November 16

There’s a running joke about how Sean Bean dies in everything, and now you can join in the fun as he makes his debut in Hitman 2 as an Elusive Target - a rival assassin called Mark Faba. Hitman 2 Elusive Targets are time limited missions where your mark appears for a a few days, and you only have their appearance to track them down with. Oh, and you only get one chance to kill them. Mess it up and they’re gone forever. Faba/Bean will be in the Miami level for 10 days from November 20 onwards, giving you plenty of time to plan how you’re going to kill him. Where the first game’s Elusive Targets unlocked outfits for 47, this time it gets you new assassination tools. In this case a cool explosive pen you can add to your bag of murderous tricks. Leon Hurley

What: The first Hitman 2 Elusive Target aka Sean Bean

Where: Hitman 2 on PS4, Xbox One and PC

When: November 20

8. Prepare your wallets, because Black Friday is inbound with a heck load of gaming deals

Christmas is coming, but Black Friday is much, much sooner, and possibly even more expensive. If you're sensible, you'll use the biggest deals event of the year as a way to get your Christmas shopping done early. But if you're even more sensible you'll buy yourself a little something something. Like, a 4K TV to make sure that all your games, TV shows and movies look the best they possibly could. You deserve it right? But the problem with Black Friday game deals is that there are just so many of them. Sifting through the sales to find something actually decent, and a genuine bargain can be a tricky adventure. However, don't fear intrepid Black Friday bargain hunters. GamesRadar is here for you. We'll be bringing you the best game deals available over this Black Friday / Cyber Monday shopping season, so keep your buying fingers poised and ready for the deals, and follow our constantly curated deal hubs for the latest and best bargains. Sam Loveridge

