15 Big Movies That Bombed

The Big: Buena Vista were so convinced that the cinema-going public were crying out for the resurrection of the Viking movie, they spent a whopping $160 million on making it happen. Hey, we like a one-eyed, axe-wielding loon as much as the next man, but $160 million? Very bold…



The Damage: A crippling return of just over $61 million left the studio almost $100 million in the hole. Antonio Banderas escaped relatively unscathed, although poor old John McTiernan still had Rollerball to look forward to.



What Could Have Saved It: Lurching from one budget-sapping set-piece to another with little of note in between, The 13th Warrior is a chronically lopsided affair. We know Viking movies are all about the splatter, but it would help if we actually gave a toss about who was doing the impaling.