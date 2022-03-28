Atlanta season 3 almost featured an appearance from Ryan Gosling, creator and star Donald Glover has revealed.

Just a few days after the new installment of the acclaimed comedy-drama premiered on FX, Glover – who plays Earnest 'Earn' Marks on the show – recalled how he'd once spoken to the Oscar-nominated actor about getting involved in the third chapter, and that the La La Land star was keen.

Glover remembered that he even had a role carved out for Gosling, but scheduling conflicts meant that the plans ultimately fell through.

"He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn't work out," Glover told People magazine. "I was so bummed because the part was so great for him."

Also starring Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry and LaKeith Stanfield, Atlanta follows Princeton dropout Earn, as he tries to manage the rap career of his cousin, Alfred aka Paper Boi. Season 3 – which has been four years in the making – sees the gang embark on a European tour.

Over the years, Atlanta has seen the likes of Katt Williams, Jaleel White, Michael Vick, and Migos all make cameos, and Gosling would've likely proved a welcome addition to the list. That said, it's unsurprising that he couldn't fit the job in right now. In the next couple of years, he's set to star in The Gray Man, The Wolfman, Barbie, as well as a couple of other projects.

Atlanta airs on FX in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. As season 3 continues to roll out, why not check out our roundup of the best TV shows of all time and add a few titles to our to-watch list.