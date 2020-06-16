Ash vs. ancient Egypt in Death to The Army of Darkness #3

Horror fans awaiting more news on Evil Dead Now, the next film in the Evil DeadArmy of Darkness movie series have something to look forward to on June 17 when Dynamite Entertainment will release Death to The Army of Darkness #3, the latest in Dynamite's Evil Dead/Army of Darkness comic book franchise.

This series pits Ash and his allies against Lord Deadite, an unspeakable evil they must travel to Ancient Egypt to defeat – with predictably comedic horror effect.

As a franchise, the Evil Dead film series spans a series of original films that kicked off with The Evil Dead and which includes 1987's Evil Dead 2 and 1992's Army of Darkness, as well as a 2013 soft reboot that advanced the film series to the modern day, also titled Evil Dead, to which the upcoming Evil Dead Now will serve as a direct sequel. A TV series, Ash Vs. Evil Dead, ran for three seasons on Starz.

Here's the solicitation for Death to The Army of Darkness #3:

Death to The Army of Darkness #3

writer: Ryan Parrott | artist: Jacob Edgar

covers: Ben Oliver (A), Sergio Davila (B), Mirka Andolfo (C), Adam Gorham

“McFarlane Homage” Variant (D), Mirka Andolfo (RI-B/W), Adam Gorham ‘McFarlane Homage” Variant (RI-Virgin), Mirka Andolfo (RI-BW Virgin), Sergio Davila (RI-B/W), Ben Oliver (RI-BW)

FC | 32 pages | Comedy/Horror | $3.99 | Teen+

TEAM ASH (we’re really calling them that?) travel to ANCIENT EGYPT to destroy the Deadite curse once and for all. Unfortunately, they run into LORD DEADITE, the scariest guy in all of history. But before Ash can scoot, Team Ash (sigh) challenge L-Dead to a contest of skills!?!?!?!?

Let madness reign, by RYAN PARROTT (TMNT/Power Rangers) and JACOB EDGAR (James Bond)!