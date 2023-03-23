We've had our eye on ArcRunner for a little while now – the upcoming Cyberpunk roguelite from Trickjump Games, the developer behind Battle Royale Trainer, and 10 Miles to Safety.

The studio is collaborating with PQube to unleash a challenging third-person action game where you'll work to survive a series of brutal and beautiful stages packed with enemies, opportunity, and a whole lot of death. And as we learned in The Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, we won't have too long to wait to play it.

That's right, Arcrunner is coming out on April 27, so it's releasing next month. Surprise! That's on PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, and PS4 too.

With a powerful augmentation system, designed to help you build out a tactical operative who can survive the cybernetic carnage, and three-player online co-op to let you endure the challenge with friends, there's still plenty left for us to learn too.

Expect to spend a lot of time this April and beyond trying to figure out ways to perfect your run, master the movement abilities at your disposal, and figure out how your favorite weapons and powers can enhance your preferred play-style.

