Archie Comics November 2020 solicitations and covers revealed

It's hot outside, but the leaves and snow are falling in the just-released Archie Comics November 2020 solicitations and covers.

While the main Archie series remains on hiatus since July's #713, the main line continues on with the fifth (and final) issue of Sabrina: Something Wicked.

"The thrilling conclusion of Sabrina: Something Wicked is here, and it's going to put our magical teen heroine face-to-face in a battle against someone unexpected," reads Archie's description of Kelly Thompson and Veronica Fish's finale. "Will everything Sabrina's learned about magic help her through this ordeal?"

Meanwhile in Archie Comics' classic, nostalgia line of anthologies they're going all in on the fall/winter holidays. Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #315, Betty & Veronica Best Friends Jumbo Comics Digest #286, and World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #104 will all feature new winter/Christmas stories along with collections of similar stories from Archie's library.

Lastly, the '90s series Jughead's Diner is finally getting a collected edition. This series followed Jughead as he's transported to another dimension and a strange town called Dinerville - with, yes, a diner that he takes over.

Sabrina: Something Wicked #5 (of 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Archie Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Archie Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Archie Comics)

The thrilling conclusion of Sabrina: Something Wicked is here, and it's going to put our magical teen heroine face-to-face in a battle against someone unexpected—will everything Sabrina's learned about magic help her through this ordeal?

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Sabrina: Something Wicked #5 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

Sabrina: Something Wicked #5 CVR B Var: Sweeney Boo

Sabrina: Something Wicked #5 CVR C Var: Andy Fish

On Sale Date: 11/25

32-page, full color comic

Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #315

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Archie Comics)

Brand new story: 'That Elf is Shelved!' When Jingles takes over as the Andrews Household's resident 'Elf on the Shelf,' Santa's nosy helper keeps interfering and causing trouble! Archie and Jughead decide to give him a dose of his own medicine, getting him in trouble with his boss.... the one and only Santa Claus himself!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 11/25

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

Archie Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest #11

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Archie Comics)

Get into the festive spirit with this collection of Archie's most memorable holiday tales, family celebrations, and all-around feel-good stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover:

On Sale Date: 11/11

192-page, full-color comic

$7.99 U.S.

Archie & Friends: Fall Festival #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Archie Comics)

Hop into a pile of leaves with Archie and Friends for this fun fall collection of stories! From pumpkin pies and haunted corn mazes to creepy campfire tales and raking leaves, this issue is full of autumnal activities!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 11/11

24-page, full-color comic

$2.99 U.S.

Betty & Veronica Best Friends Jumbo Comics Digest #286

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Archie Comics)

Brand new story: ''Tis the Season to be Freezin'' Veronica is hosting her Annual Christmas Sleepover Party at Lodge Mansion with her friends including Betty, Toni, Ginger and others when the heat goes out! But that's not going to ruin Veronica's fun—they'll just have to take the party outside, in a custom-built igloo!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 11/18

192-page, full-color comic

$7.99 U.S.

Jughead's Diner (TR)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Archie Comics)

Jughead is transported to another dimension, where he tries to help the bizarre and eclectic patrons of Dinerville keep their property from the clutches of the dastardly real estate agent Slimy Sal Monella! Grab a magic stool and dive into the quirky world of Jughead's Diner in this complete collection of the classic '90s series!

Script: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher, Pat Kennedy, Pat Brosseau

978-1-64576-977-4

$7.99 US

5 ¼ x 8"

TR

128 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/25

World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #104

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Archie Comics)

Brand new story: 'Blast from the Past' The gang is decorating the tree at Pop's Chocklit Shoppe, when they come across a cute but crudely-designed ornament. Each of the gang has a different memory of who crafted the ornament…but it turns out the real version of how it was created is not what anyone thought!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 11/4

192-page, full-color comic

$7.99 U.S.