Apple Arcade might just be bigger than PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass

Apple's gaming subscription service Apple Arcade reportedly has "nine-figure subscribers", making it twice as big as PlayStation Plus and four times bigger than Xbox Game Pass.

As reported by iMore (opens in new tab), Apple Arcade might have subscribers in the "nine-figures" bracket. This comes from Miles Jacobson, of Football Manager developer Sports Interactive, who recently shared this fact during the launch of Football Manager 2023 Touch. Jacobson didn't elaborate on this any further so the specifics of this big number remain unknown.

"I'm told nine-figure subscribers, I have no idea if those numbers are right or not," Jacobson said during a press event for the newly launched game. If this figure is accurate, it would mean that Apple Arcade is twice as big as PlayStation's subscription service PS Plus (45.4 million subscribers as of September 2022), and four times bigger than Xbox Game Pass (25 million subscribers as of January 2022.)

Although surprising when compared to gaming giants such as PlayStation and Xbox, it's also not too hard to believe considering that a lot of people own Apple products that support the subscription service, such as iPhones, iPads, Apple TV, and more. Especially since a lot of people who would choose to play games on their Apple devices may not own any other console or a PC, so rely on the likes of Apple Arcade to play all their games.

Either that or everyone who gets offered a free trial of Apple Arcade when they buy a new phone has forgotten to cancel it.