Andy Serkis wants to do another Lord of the Rings movie

Andy Serkis would love to do another Lord of the Rings movie.

"I adore those guys and they are a second family to me,” Serkis told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "I’ve spent so many years making films with them. I love their sensibility and their take; it’s filmmaking on a different kind of level. You live and breathe it. And so, yes, if some opportunity were to come up, it would be an amazing thing."

Serkis provided the voice and motion capture for Gollum in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Following the success of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema announced earlier this year that they plan to make more LotR movies based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. They also want Peter Jackson to return as director.

"Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters, and world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen. The result was a landmark series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans," Warner Bros. film bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy previously said in a statement.

If all goes well, it'd be nice to see Peter Jackson back in the director's chair and Serkis back as Gollum aka Smeagol aka one of the best parts of the original film franchise.

