AndaSeat launches Jungle 2 gaming chair with an emphasis of ergonomic comfort

AndaSeat has launched the Jungle 2 Series ergonomic gaming chair, and it's available now for $249.99 / £249.99.

You can currently order the 'comfy chair with footrest' (as the branding describes it) through AndaSeat directly from both the US and UK websites, or alternatively, it's available in the UK from John Lewis and Very for £239.99.

The AndaSeat Jungle 2 Series gaming chair is a medium size model which supports a maximum height of 180cm (5 foot 11) and a max weight of 330 lbs / 150 kg. The chair comes with an included removable headrest and lumbar support pillow, but the main addition is the pull-out leg rest for comfortable long-term use.

The AndaSeat Jungle 2 is an aggressively priced gaming chair offering premium features at a mid-range price point. If you've been after a high-end chair with a footrest and further reclining functionality, then it's a solid option.



The construction of the chair itself appears to share much DNA with more premium options from the brand and similar models available from the competition. That is to say that there is a high-density memory foam plush, over a steel frame, combined with a synthetic leather outer layer. It's likely that the AndaSeat Jungle 2 could be one of the best gaming chairs on the market, especially given its feature set at this price range.

Comfort over time appears to be the name of the game with the AndaSeat Jungle 2. Much attention has been placed upon what the brand has described as its 'AD+ Design'. It's claimed to offer ergonomics for improved posture and maximized support regardless of the reclining angle. The chair itself also reclines on a nylon base at the bottom of the frame, instead of conventionally leaning back more traditionally.

It remains to be seen how these design decisions and features stack up against the competition, but given the track record of the brand's previous efforts, it's sure to be a decent option for the asking price.

