Ana de Armas wants Paul Mescal to be the next Bond

Ana de Armas has revealed who she wants to play the next James Bond.

The Ghosted actor told Wired’s Autocomplete Interview (opens in new tab) that Aftersun's Paul Mescal “should be the one.”

Mescal's star has risen in recent years, giving a breakout performance in Normal People before being nominated for Best Actor for Aftersun. He's now all set to appear in a Gladiator sequel.

De Armas should know a thing or two about playing 007, having spent a Cuba-set sequence with Daniel Craig in No Time to Die. On her scene-stealing turn, she said, "It was one of the most wonderful experiences I’ve ever had on set. I love that movie and character."

Her Ghosted co-star Chris Evans added, "She killed it. Stole the movie."

Speculation has continued to rage over who will take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond. Bullet Train Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been spoken about as a frontrunner for some time, though there’s been no official word on who is next stepping into the tuxedo of MI6’s secret agent.

Thanks to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, however, we have an idea of the profile of the next Bond actor. The pair want the next person up to be in the role for a decade, but not to be too young. Ideally, they’re looking for a “thirtysomething” actor

"No, we haven’t even started casting yet. There isn’t even a script." Broccoli told LADBible (opens in new tab) earlier this year.

In 2022, Broccoli explained to Deadline (opens in new tab), "We’re working out where to go with [Bond], we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

