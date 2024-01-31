Among Us animated TV show gets bloody first look

Innersloth and CBS Studios have shared the first look at their upcoming Among Us animated series.

Both studios shared a still from the series, which depicts a seemingly harmless pizza party...with a blood-splattered banner hanging over the window. The banner reads, "We're dead," with blood covering up the word "not."

"Patient Crewmates are rewarded with a pizza party (totally safe) (not a trap)," the caption reads. "Work on the #AmongUsAnimated show is progressing nicely!"

Per Variety, the official logline for the series reads: "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.” This is similar to the premise of the multiplayer game, which skyrocketed in popularity over the COVID-19 pandemic (presumably because the game allows a group of friends to play together, which was perfect for safe, social-distancing fun).

Infinity Train's Owen Dennis serves as creator and executive producer. There has been no official announcement yet as to what network or streaming service the show will air on.

Video game adaptations are pretty hot right now, what with the massive success of HBO's The Last of Us and the ever-popular Netflix series The Witcher. Paramount Plus's Halo series is also returning for a second season, as is Peacock's Twisted Metal starring Anthony Mackie. A Borderlands movie is set to hit theaters later this year.

Among Us does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our ever-growing list of every video game movie you need to know about.