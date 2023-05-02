Amazon is making more of its Prime Video exclusives free-to-view.

The streaming platform announced (H/T The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)) that it will soon make more than 100 Prime Video originals (TV shows and movies) available to stream for free with ads on Freevee, its ad-supported free-to-view streaming service. In addition, the Freevee Originals FAST channel has been rebranded as the Amazon Originals channel.

For example, Reacher, Wheel of Time, A League of their Own, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Terminal List, Paper Girls, Homecoming, and Upload will all be added to Freevee during the month of May. Freevee is already home to shows like Bosch, Bosch Legacy, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Grand Tour, Modern Love, and Mozart in the Jungle.

"Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV," Amazon said in a statement. "Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery is also looking into its own Freevee-style streaming service. This makes sense given now that the company has is set to launch Max, a combination of HBO Max and Discovery Plus, with a higher monthly subscription fee for the top tier.

