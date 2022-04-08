All-Out Avengers will be Marvel's fourth Avengers ongoing series

The Avengers are Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but even they can't always get by with just one squad of heroes. Case in point, Marvel has announced a fourth Avengers ongoing series titled All-Out Avengers.

The publisher hasn't revealed any details of the plot, premise, or roster for All-Out Avengers, but promotional art from Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D'Armata included with the announcement shows at least Captain America and She-Hulk as part of the title - with the She-Hulk portion of the image seemingly showing Shulkie taking on classic Thor foe Ulik the troll.

All-Out Avengers (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Both Captain America and She-Hulk have been key members of the main Avengers roster since Jason Aaron's still-ongoing run on the core Avengers title began. This could indicate that All-Out Avengers will focus on a different set of adventures for the core Avengers, or simply that Cap and She-Hulk will be pulling double duty in multiple Avengers titles, as so many heroes often have.

All-Out Avengers will be the fourth title in the growing Avengers line, joining the core Avengers ongoing series; the Multiverse-focused Avengers Forever; and the May launching Savage Avengers which includes Conan the Barbarian on the team.

In past years, especially following the blockbuster success of 2012's Avengers movie, the Avengers comic book line has included numerous concurrent titles. Since Jason Aaron's 2018 Avengers relaunch, the line has primarily consisted of the main title and a rotating series of spin-offs and tie-ins - however, that seems to be changing, as indicated by the still-expanding line.

Marvel promises more information on All-Out Avengers to be revealed at editor-in-chief CB Cebulski's 'Pint O' CB' spotlight panel, taking place Sunday, April 10 at 1 PM at the upcoming Fan Expo Philadelphia convention.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for more information on All-Out Avengers as it's revealed.

With the Earth's Mightiest Heroes fourth ongoing series announced, check out how the Avengers became Marvel's flagship comic book franchise.