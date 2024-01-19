Alien brings classic 1979 horror and a splash of Xenomorph green to Marvel's Black, White, & Blood anthology

Marvel's Black, White, & Blood series brings different characters and franchises to the comic book page in a simplified black, white, and red color scheme. But February's Alien: Black, White, & Blood #1 mixes things up by adding a splash of slimy Xenomorph acid green to the equation.

Alien: Black, White, and Blood runs for four issues, bringing in a variety of creators for an anthology of stories set in the larger Alien universe, all stemming from the original 1979 film. We've now got an early look at some unlettered interior art from Alien: Black, White, & Blood #1, and as promised, they're absolutely dripping with vivid red blood and nuclear green slime.

Here's a gallery of the pages:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"THE ALIEN UNIVERSE AS ONLY MARVEL COULD IMAGINE IT! Black, white, red - and GREEN! Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios present a kill-fest of an anthology in chest-rending artistic detail!" reads Marvel's official description of Alien: Black, White, & Blood #1.

"Superstars Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Cold War, Guardians of the Galaxy) and brilliant artist Michael Dowling (Black Cat, Amazing Spider-Man) kick off a generations-spanning story that will continue through all four issues!" it continues. "Fan-favorite writer Ryan Cady explores the limits of compassion in 'Maternal Instincts.' And rising stars Stephanie Phillips and Marcelo Ferreira bring you 'The Hunt,' a tale of guts, glory and the most exhilarating of games…"

Alien is my favorite sci-fi film, and Aliens is a close second, so these pages are exactly the kind of thing I was hoping to see when Alien: Black, White, & Blood was announced, especially with the added panache of the Xenomorph slime green. The sparse colors lend the preview pages a heightened feel that helps sell the much-needed horror aspect of the Alien franchise.

Aliens: Black, White, & Blood #1 goes on sale February 21.

