After 2 years in Early Access, one of the most promising co-op horror games I've played is launching this month with "fully revamped" maps, spookier ghosts, and smarter AI

Valheim publisher Coffee Stain is releasing Midnight Ghost Hunt's 1.0 update on March 21, after the chaotic co-op ghost hunter spent the last two years in Steam Early Access.

I first got my hands on Midnight Ghost Hunt a little over two years ago, just before it launched into Early Access, and I remember immediately clicking with its chaotic marriage of Prop Hunt gameplay and multiplayer staples Dead by Daylight and Phasmophobia. In it, a team of four Ghosts and a team of four Hunters go at it, with the latter in charge of bustin' the former. Ghosts can choose an ability, a haunt, and a perk to help them kill off the Hunters, but arguably their biggest advantage is their ability to possess almost anything on the map - including doppelgangers of the Hunters - and sneak around setting traps.

Meanwhile, Hunters kit themselves out with perks and weapons, which include a shotgun, an electrified melee weapon called the Ghostsmasher, a riot shield, a flamethrower, and a crossbow, and set out to bust some ghosts. Thing is though, they're going so under a strict time limit, as come midnight the witching hour begins and the Ghosts turn the tables on the Hunters and turn them into the hunted.

Sadly, despite what I think is a winning formula that makes playing as a Hunter and a Ghost feel fun and well-balanced, the game never reached anywhere near the popularity of something like Lethal Company, but I'd imagine the full release will give it another chance in the sun.

(Image credit: Coffee Stain)

"We are beyond excited to finally bring Midnight Ghost Hunt out of Early Access into the hands of our players," said creator and lead developer Sam Malone. "This two-year Early Access period has given us a fantastic opportunity to really listen to everyone's comments and opinions and make some great changes. We're now super proud of where we have the game for its 1.0 launch. Existing fans will love the 1.0 update, and we hope to see new faces join the hunt!"

The full release will include all of the improvements made in the game's Early Access run, which include new maps, hero props, skins, weapon improvements, revamped progression system, in-game challenges, host migration, and the GhostMaster van minigame. Furthermore, special for the 1.0 release, developer Vaulted Sky says to expect "fully revamped" maps with new designs, layouts, lighting, strategic hiding spots, and improved gameplay flows, not to mention a ton of improvements to bots, new ghost visuals, smarter AI, and more.

