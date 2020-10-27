Adam Sandler announces new Netflix movie – but this one's not a comedy

Adam Sandler's track record for Netflix originals is... not great. While Hubie Halloween may not have been the actor's ‘worst movie ever’ despite his threats, that's only because his other streaming movies were even worse. Yes, we're looking at you, The Ridiculous 6, which holds an infamous 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sandler's next project for Netflix shows much more promise. The Spaceman of Bohemia, an adaptation of a soon-to-be-published novel by author Jaroslav Kalfar, follows "a Czech-raised orphan who grows up to become the country's first astronaut," according to EW. "Jakub is sent on a solo mission to deep space where he discovers a creature from the beginning of time on his ship."

Johan Renck, who won a directing Emmy for his work on Chernobyl, will helm the new movie. His previous work also includes multiple episodes of Breaking Bad, Vikings, and the Halt and Catch Fire premiere, while Renck will also direct the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series.

Fingers crossed, The Spaceman of Bohemia will join Uncut Gems and The Meyerowitz Stories as another stellar, more serious movie from the Sandman, who is currently filming Hustle with We The Animals director Jeremiah Zagar.

The Spaceman of Bohemia does not have a release date – while we wait, make sure to check out the best Netflix movies available right now.