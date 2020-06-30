A real-life Judge Dredd / Mega-City experience opening in London in 2021

In 2021, one section of real-life London will be transformed into the dark, neo-future London of 2000 AD's Judge Dredd. Welcome (in advance) to Brit-Cit.

London's Crystal Maze LIVE Experience has announced plans for a new attraction titled Judge Dredd Uprising: The LIVE Experience. Scheduled to launch in spring 2021, the attraction will include five zones, a laser-tag combat era, and more.

Here's concept art for the attraction:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Little Lion) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Little Lion) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Little Lion) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Little Lion) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Little Lion) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Little Lion)

"The world of Judge Dredd is the greatest imaginative universe to come out of British comics and we’re proud to bring it to ever-wider audiences," said Rebellion chief executive officer Jason Kingsley OBE in the announcement. "Every reader has dreamed of setting foot in a Mega-City, and with Judge Dredd Uprising: The LIVE Experience they can do just that..."

While Judge Dredd is best-known to prowl the streets of Mega-City One (situation on the eastern coast of North America), most of this attraction will be based in London - Brit-Cit in the comics - to include Piccadilly Circus, the New Old Bailey, but also a section to include the Cursed Earth.

"In the sprawling megalopolis Brit-Cit, the post-nuclear London of the future, all manner of characters roam the streets," reads the description of the attraction. "But Judge Dredd, has discovered a terrible plot and you and your merry gang of chancers are the city’s only hope!"

The chief executive officer of Little Lion, which operates the Crystal Maze LIVE Experience, describes this new Judge Dredd attraction as "part comic book, part sci-fi film, part immersive theater, part escape room, part action-adventure and part indoor theme park… all wrapped into one."