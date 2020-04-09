A new Resident Evil 3 board game challenges you to survive Raccoon City

Because being spooked in video game form apparently isn't enough, a Resident Evil 3 board game is now on the way. It'll recreate the 1999 horror classic as a one-to-four-player co-op experience, right down to a very small - but still oh-so gross - Nemesis. It lands on Kickstarter on April 28, 2020, and unique box designs and miniatures are available to those who make a pledge.

Designed by Steamforged Games (the team behind the Ni No Kuni 2 board game and the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn adaptation ), it'll come in a hefty box stuffed with miniatures, tokens, cards, and map tiles recreating Racoon City. It's not an experience you'll breeze through, either. As described in the press release, the Resident Evil 3 board game can be "experienced either through individual, one-shot scenarios or as a 30+ hour campaign with an overarching storyline".

Seeing as this is a survival game, things will also get progressively tougher as time passes. Resource management, "meaningful decisions", and an uptick in monsters are partially responsible for that, but the 'tension deck' is what you really need to be careful of. It's a system that promises to surprise players with "unexpected threats" that'll replicate the franchise's tension and jump scares.

Intriguingly, this isn't an adaptation of the recent Resident Evil 3 Remake - it's based on the original video game, right down to the OG depictions of Carlos and his glorious, 90's-era curtains. You can see some of these figures in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Steamforged Games) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Steamforged Games) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Steamforged Games) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Steamforged Games)

