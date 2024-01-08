2024 could be the year of the hot-swappable gaming keyboard

This time last year we were celebrating the CES announcement of the Asus ROG Azoth, still the best gaming keyboard we've tested so far and an early dip into the world of mainstream hot-swappable keyboards for gaming. Yes, these switch-swapping decks have been around for a long time, gently nudging the curious into the pricey world of custom builds and mods. They've always typically been more focused on the tactile feel of a keypress and less on the speed and extra controls baked into gaming specific models.

That started to change last year. Asus kicked January off with the aforementioned ROG Azoth, Corsair chimed in with the K70 Pro Mini Wireless in the summer, and then Razer hopped on the wagon in the winter months with the BlackWidow V4 75%. All three decks packed hot-swappable switches into speedy, feature-rich gaming decks, taking design and feature inspiration from some of the best hot-swappable keyboards on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

We've had three keyboards from 2023, and judging by this year's CES, 2024 looks set to continue the trend. Alienware has a 75% hot-swappable keyboard on the showfloor this year - one of its first new peripherals in a while. HyperX is also jumping on the wagon, with its own Alloy Rise gasket mounted hot-swappable deck sitting in Vegas right now. With more brands diving into this world of customizable models, we're hopefully at the start of some price reductions.

(Image credit: Future)

The Asus ROG Azoth cost $249.99 when it launched last year, Corsair's K70 Pro Mini Wireless hit a slightly more manageable $179.99, and Razer's own entry came in at $199.99. While Alienware's deck is likely to command these kinds of prices, there's a glimmer of hope that cheaper models could spring from these early beginnings, with more budget-minded brands having a crack at their own switch swappers. Not only that, but with 12 months between now and the launch of the Azoth (and Black Friday prices already knocking $50 off that final cost) and Corsair discounting its own model to under $100 in the last couple of months, the discounts are already appearing.

That means hot-swappable gaming keyboards are no longer the reserve of the high-end setup. The biggest CES keyboard releases we've seen this year come with swappable switches, and considering the brands behind them aren't all super premium by nature things could be changing in 2024. Who knows? The ability to swap out your keys could be as widespread a feature as n-key rollover or removable caps in just a couple of years time.

