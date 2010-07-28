14 Movie Kids Who Could Beat You Up

The Kids: 'Rocky' (Michael Treanor), 'Colt' (Max Elliot Slade) and 'Tum Tum' (Chad Power).



The Toughness: The brothers Douglas get taught ninjitsu by their Japanese Grandpa (Victor Wong) when they visit him over the summer. It's just a bit of fun to begin with, until the lads have to put their training into practice to help out their FBI agent father.



Equipped with only wholly inappropriate ninja nicknames given to them by their mentor, the trio have to take on Hugo Snyder, a criminal their father is after. Snyder has his own brace of ninjas, and sends them after the boys, prompting the film to become something like the limp offspring of Home Alone and The Karate Kid . Inexplicably, the film spawned three unwelcome sequels.



Watch Out For: Your pressure points, these kids know how to exploit them.