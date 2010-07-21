12 X-Men Villains For Kevin Bacon

The Villain: All the PR bumf has been about how First Class will be an origin story for Charles Xavier. Well if that’s the case, then presumably we ought to see how the Prof ended up in that wheelchair? And unless Matthew Vaughn wants to incur the wrath of an army of X-fans, that would have to involve Lucifer. An advance agent for the alien race known as the Arcane, Lucifer’s planned invasion of Earth was foiled by a young Xavier. And Lucifer wasn’t pleased about that at all, smashing his legs with a big rock. Ouch!



Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon: He may be alien, but Lucifer takes human form, so Kev won’t have to dust off his Hollow Man routine…