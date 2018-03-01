160 video games that have snow in them

Video game snow peaked in 1982 with Horace Goes Skiing on the ZX Spectrum but, consumed by their own hubris, developers have spent 36 years trying to better it.

A few years ago, we were bored and decided to make an article that collated 113 games with snow in them. Then we updated it, bringing the total to a nice, round 122. In 2015, we defied the haters, by rounding it up to a neat 150. Well, today is the day all that is blown away with an update that takes us to 160 games with snow in them. It might even be 163, but if you're that worried, *you* count them, OK?

The criteria for a game to be included is really strict and complicated, so listen hard: There has to be snow in it. Yep, it's been tough to decide on more than a few of these. It's come to the crunch, but we think we've got it white. So let's plow on, shall we? All games are listed in A-Z order, except when we got confused about the use of 'The' in the title and then hoped you'd be too tired to notice by page 10.

007 Legends

This is a recreation of that famous James Bond moment with the chase and the snowmobiles and the guns.

Actua Soccer

Don't go assuming the developers have overcooked the footprint effect. Traditional football arenas were the origin of the phrase "pitch black". This is a lie.

Animal Crossing Happy Home Designer

Santa's sleigh in Animal Crossing is silent because Santa gave all the bells to Tom Nook so he could have a living room bigger than a cardboard box. Merry Christmas.

Angry Birds

True fact (that is also a lie): Low ambient temperatures have a calming sedative effect on the avian brain, hence the fact there are only two angry birds here.

Ape Escape

Scientists once put an ape on skis. It went wrong, and many people died.

Arctic Thunder

Berets. Not advisable as a cold weather protective garment, but oh so fashionable

Ark: Survival Evolved

Have you ever written Pterodactyl without spell checking it? Amazingly, we've just got it right first time, ruining this joke. Pteroble news all round.

Assassin's Creed 3

Not the best snowflake impression weve ever seen

Assassin's Creed: Rogue

AHAHAHAHAHA there is no world in which this game looks this good on an Xbox 360 like this shot is supposed to be taken from. At least it's got snow.

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (Jack the Ripper DLC)

So let me take you by the hand / and lead you through the streets of London / I might accidentally stab you / and I hope that you don't mind.

Avatar Snowball Fight

If Quake III had a slippy-slidey ice world, it would be absolutely nothing like this.

Banjo-Kazooie

Mario's snowmen are so nice. Banjo's are utter bastards. Snowbastards, they should call them.

Batman: Arkham City

Cold winter air. Brilliant for cooling one's armpits after a long night fighting crime.

Batman Returns

Snow-based crime-fighting was easier in the '90s. It only attacked from two directions.

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

The best camouflage to wear in the snow is white camouflage.

Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg

Blind snowmen have a more acute sense of smell and can smell carrots much better than sighted snowmen.

Bloodborne

This snow is a secret. Sssshhhh...

Borderlands 2

In Girlfriend Mode the snow is replaced with pretty flowers and nice shoes.

Braid

Faint it may be, but that snow is actually a densely-layered, hard-hitting metaphor for man's inherent fear of a godless universe. Just ask Jonathon Blow.

Brutal Legend

This snow is just snow.