Your chance to win a set of Children Of A Dead Earth novels

Fancy some readin’ stuff that mixes up mystery, action and hard-boiled SF? Then Patrick S Tomlinson’s Children Of A Dead Earth series could be perfect for you.



The trilogy kicked off with 2015’s The Ark. Set on a massive generation spaceship en route to the Tau Ceti system, it followed a detective, Bryan Benson, investigating the disappearance of a crew member.



In second instalment Trident’s Forge, humanity reached its new home of Tau Ceti G – already inhabited by the alien g’tel. After a meeting ceremony between the races ended in disaster, Benson was paired with a g’tel to crack the case.

Concluding entry Children Of The Divide – available now in paperback, RRP £8.99 – sees a new generation of humanity coming of age. But a kidnap, terrorist attacks, and the discovery of an alien installation threaten everything the colonists have built…

