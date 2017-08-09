Wolfenstein 2 trailer reveals Nazis hate chocolate, love massive robots

While Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus has already shown us that Nazis can’t get enough strawberry milkshake, the latest trailer for the game shows us - via a jaunty snippet of a black-and-white TV show - that they hate chocolate. They hate it so much that your mean big brother will rat on you just for comfort-eating your way through fascism with a couple of sweet treats.

Once the sinister educational bit of the trailer is out of the way, we’re back on familiar ground with explosions, giant robots, and said giant robots exploding at the hands of the game’s hero, Captain William Joseph Blazkowicz.

Short films like today’s 'Trust in Brother', and 'Liesel', starring a giant mecha-dog-thing, will appear in the game to beef up the alternative history timeline, and make the world feel more real as you blast and bash your way through it.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus will be out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 27, 2017. Until then I’m going to work my way through a box of chocolates in the name of freedom.